Issue 12 – 11/8/2017

Add a comment

Front Page

Responses to sex week vary

Ideas for Fenwick re-name offered

Meet your SGA Senate candidates!

Campus, U.S. & World News

On-campus chapel breaks ground

Police Notes & Week in Review – 11/8/2017

Opinions & Editorials

How long must we wait for change?

Xavier does not value its own values.

Arts & Entertainment

Let’s get eXcited for basketball season!

Sports

2017-18 men’s basketball outlook

Kanter brings versatility to front court

2017-18 women’s hoops preview

Freshmen add youth to women’s team

Cintas Center undergoes facelift

Opinion: 2018 class is sound

Nike decks out basketball uniforms

The life of a basketball manager

Newswire staff predictions for Big East 2017-2018

Musketeers go pro with NBA contracts

Men’s 2017-18 Big East preview

Women’s 2017-18 Big East conference preview

Head coach Chris Mack and players speak at annual basketball media day

Opinion: Marshall and freshmen will produce for Xavier

Features

10 “sportsketball” facts for the real fake fans

Features Extras – 11/8/2017

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s