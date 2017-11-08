Issue 12 – 11/8/2017

Front Page
Ideas for Fenwick re-name offered
Meet your SGA Senate candidates!
Campus, U.S. & World News
On-campus chapel breaks ground
Police Notes & Week in Review – 11/8/2017
Opinions & Editorials
How long must we wait for change?
Xavier does not value its own values.
Arts & Entertainment
Let’s get eXcited for basketball season!
Sports
2017-18 men’s basketball outlook
Kanter brings versatility to front court
Freshmen add youth to women’s team
Cintas Center undergoes facelift
Nike decks out basketball uniforms
The life of a basketball manager
Newswire staff predictions for Big East 2017-2018
Musketeers go pro with NBA contracts
Men’s 2017-18 Big East preview
Women’s 2017-18 Big East conference preview
Head coach Chris Mack and players speak at annual basketball media day
Opinion: Marshall and freshmen will produce for Xavier
Features
10 “sportsketball” facts for the real fake fans