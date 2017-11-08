Police Notes & Week in Review – 11/8/2017

Photo courtesy of The Smoker’s Club | An activist was found guilty of assaulting a politician with a sandwich.

Police Notes

Nov. 1, 11:19 p.m. — Xavier Police assisted Residence Life with a room search in Kuhlman Hall. A pair of fictitious IDs were confiscated and the student was referred to the code of conduct process.

Nov. 2, 4:34 p.m. — A non-student found acting suspiciously around the university residence on Dana Avenue was arrested for criminal trespassing and drug abuse.

Nov. 3, 12:39 a.m. — Xavier Police assisted Residence Life with a room search in Fenwick Place. A small amount of drugs and paraphernalia were confiscated. Residence Life will follow up.

Nov. 4, 4:13 p.m. — A student carrying an open container of alcohol while walking down the 1900 block of Cleneay Avenue was referred to the code of conduct process.

Nov. 5, 11:38 a.m. — Xavier Police received a report from a patron attending the men’s basketball game the day before that their vehicle was missing after the event. After checking around campus, the patron decided to report the missing vehicle. A short time later, with the help of officers on patrol, the vehicle was located at University Station.

Nov. 5, 5:02 p.m. — Xavier Police, Residence Life and Cincinnati Fire responded to Commons Apartments for a fire alarm. Students cooking on the third floor activated a smoke detector. The system was reset.

Nov. 5, 10:35 p.m. — Xavier Police assisted Residence Life with a room search in Brockman Hall. A small amount of drug paraphernalia was confiscated. Residence Life will follow up.

Nov. 6, 8:27 p.m. — Xavier Police assisted Residence Life with a room search in Brockman Hall. A small amount of drug paraphernalia was confiscated. Residence Life will follow up.

Note of the Week

“Well, at least it’s not your aunt…”

Oct. 31, 7:25 p.m. — An employee reported the theft of a cardboard cutout of a Game of Thrones character from the Fenwick Place lobby. There are no identified suspects at the moment.

Week in Review

An advocate for democracy in Hong Kong was found guilty of attacking the city’s former leader one year ago, when he threw a “smelly fish sandwich” at the man (Oct. 31).

A Saskatchewan landowner found that a house had been abandoned on his property. The building was on its way to a different province in Canada when the shipping company began having issues and decided to simply leave the building in the closest clearing they could find (Nov. 2).

A UK woman discovered nine sheep in her kitchen one morning. She later learned that her new sheepdog puppy was actually just doing his job too enthusiastically (Nov. 3).

Notes asking customers to support workers’ rights movements in Istanbul have been found in the pockets of articles of clothing being sold at local Zara stores, according to customers (Nov. 4).