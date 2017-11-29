Police Notes & Week in Review – 11/29/2017

Photo courtesy of Getty Images | Ajit Pai, chair of the FCC, is leading the effort to repeal Net Neutrality.

Police Notes

Nov. 15, 1:27 a.m. — Three students found in the Victory Family Park after hours were advised and sent on their way.

Nov. 16, 11:03 a.m. — A student reported their vehicle stolen from the R-1 Lot. The vehicle was located approximately three hours later in a parking lot off Dana Avenue.

Nov. 18, 12:04 a.m. — A disorderly intoxicated student suspected of damaging property inside the Commons Apartments and pulling a fire alarm was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for alcohol treatment.

Nov. 18, 12:55 a.m. — Xavier Police assisted Residence Life in investigating a loud party and performing a room search at the Village Apartments. Drug paraphernalia and alcohol were confiscated. The students were referred to the code of conduct process.

Nov. 19, 12:49 a.m. — Norwood Fire and Rescue transferred an underage intoxicated student to Rookwood Mercy Hospital for possible alcohol poisoning.

Nov. 19, 1:27 a.m. — Xavier Police and Residence Life checked on an intoxicated student at the Village Apartments. The student was OK and allowed to remain in their room with a friend for the evening.

Nov. 19, 2:17 a.m. — Xavier Police assisted Residence Life with a room search at Kuhlman Hall. A fictitious ID and drug paraphernalia were confiscated during the search. The student was referred to the code of conduct.

Nov. 19, 3:02 p.m. — A student reported the theft of a wallet from their unlocked vehicle in the R-2 Lot during the overnight hours. Surveillance footage of the area showed a silver or tan SUV with three subjects in the parking lot looking into vehicles at approximately 4:45 a.m. Xavier Police asks all students to immediately report any suspicious activity by calling 745-1000 or 911 if off campus.

Note of the Week

“Aren’t you Glade it was a false alarm?”

Nov. 14, 9:16 p.m. — Xavier Police and Cincinnati Fire responded to Brockman Hall for a fire alarm. An air freshener on the second floor activated the alarm system.

Week in Review

A brown bear in Siberia stole two guns from a hunter who had left his rifles outside on a table while getting water from a nearby stream. The man heard the bear and rushed to get his guns, only to realize they were missing (Nov. 24).

A church in Malibu, Calif., was urged to stop serving meals to people experiencing homelessness due to concerns from local officials about attracting too many people to the wealthy area (Nov. 25).

Dictionary.com chose “complicit” as its word of the year. Complicit is defined by the website as “choosing to be involved in an illegal or questionable act, especially with others” (Nov. 27).

Despite saying that it would not block or slow down internet access if Net Neutrality were to be repealed, Comcast dropped its promise not to institute paid prioritization for companies or groups, meaning that there would be internet fast lanes (Nov. 27).

This post was assembled by U.S. & World News Editor Kevin Thomas.