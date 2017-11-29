The annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show aired last night from Shanghai

Photo courtesy of Fashionista.com | The entire cast of models posed for a group photo at the conclusion of the pre-taped show. The collection focused on diversity both in models and fashion. Designs and prints inspired by cultures from around the world were displayed on the runway this year. The 55 models walked to the live performances of Harry Styles, Miguel, Leslie Odom Jr., Jane Zhang, and Li Yundi.

The worldwide famous Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show aired last night from Shanghai, China. The show featured its 14 official “Angels” as well as 41 additional models in the

brand’s lingerie.

Coveted performer spots on the runway featured former One Direction member Harry

Styles, R&B artist Miguel, Hamilton performer Leslie Odom Jr. and Chinese musical

superstars: singer-songwriter Jane Zhang and classical pianist

Li Yundi.

Victoria’s Secret is a well known mid-priced lingerie brand, but they used their

fashion show to launch their new high-end collaboration with the luxury designer, Balmain.

The line launches today propelled by the publicity from the show.

A viral Internet moment was born when model Ming Xi fell mid-runway during the

show. Ming slid on her extra long train and landed on her knees — smiling the whole

time. Supermodel Gizele Oliveira helped her to her feet, and the show continued, but

not before the Internet noticed. Memes were almost instantaneously created, and the moment will live on in infamy.

Some political controversy surrounded this year’s show. Model Gigi Hadid, who has walked in the show for the past two years, was barred from entering the country by

the Chinese government. Her sister, Bella Hadid, posted a video of her posing with a

likeness of the Buddha statue while squinting her eyes earlier this year. The Chinese

government deemed the video culturally insensitive and prohibited her from entering the country. Hadid did not address the controvery on her own social media account, simply stating that she “was bummed she couldn’t be there.”

The same fate befell singer Katy Perry, who wore a dress patterned with sunflowers while on a visit to Taipei, China, earlier this year. The sunflower

has long been used as a symbol by anti-China protestors. Perry was slated to be

one of the entertainers at the show but was blocked from entering the country by the Chinese government after this wardrobe decision.

The show continues to grow in popularity, last year bringing in more than 9.1 million viewers worldwide. The production offers a personal inside look at the glamorous

life of supermodels. Extensive backstage coverage as well as almost-constant social media presence from both the official account and the accounts of all the performers builds excitement year round. The show has built itself into a cultural phenomenon around the world that for some is on par with the Super Bowl.

“I wait for this day all year. It is exciting to see what each girl will wear and how they’ve

grown since last year,” sophomore Abigail Beekman said. “I follow all of the Angels on

Instagram so I feel like I know them.”

The show worked to expand its appeal to diversity this season. Models from more than 20 different countries were cast to walk in the show, a sharp increase in diversity from the past.

Supermodel and longtime angel Alessandra Ambrosio retired her wings at the show

last night. Without missing a show for the last 17 years, she was one of the longest

running angels in the family. She has officially retired from the company and was honored last night by closing the show one last time.

Highlighting the show was the always exciting Fantasy Bra. The bejewled brassiere

for this year was titled Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra and cost a total of $2 million.

Angel Lais Ribeiro was honored with modeling the diamond, yellow sapphire and

blue topaz encrusted bra. If you missed it last night, it will be featured on YouTube

and Spectrum Network for your viewing pleasure!

By: Riley Head ~A&E Editor~