Review: Lady Bird gives a new voice to classic coming-of-age story

Photo courtesy of indiewire.com | The Indie film has taken mainstream movie-goers by storm. It follows the coming of age story of Lady Bird, a not-so-typical teenage girl.

Set in the iconic early 2000s, Lady Bird centers on the 17-going-on-18 Catholic high school student Christine McPherson as she maneuvers her way through her senior year. Christine calls herself Lady Bird, a name given to her by her. The film was written and directed by Greta Gerwig, and the story is largely based on her own experiences.

This film was unexpectedly hilarious while also humming notes of nostalgia and longing. Unsurprisingly, this film has been well-received by both critics and audiences alike. And for good reason, too. Christine is real, and her story is that of so many young adults trying to find their way, dreaming of life after high school. Despite revolving around the life and issues of a young woman, Christine’s story includes universal themes of clashing with parents, affording college and battling with friends.

In an industry that’s saturated with stories of young men coming of age–think Dead Poets Society, Stand by Me and October Sky–Lady Bird is a much-needed addition to the Hollywood narrative. It’s impossible not to have the character of Christine feel like some mirroring of yourself. What’s amazing about this film is that while Christine struggles with trying to decode the young men in her life, the story definitely centers around her relationships with the women in her life. Christine’s mother and best friend take precedent in her life even when she’s fawning over a brooding male.

Without a doubt this film is going to be raking in nominations and awards. Experiencing the story of a young woman who isn’t shrouded in the veil of a manic pixie dream girl is a rare spectacle. Be sure to take a look.

By: Hannah Paige Michels ~Campus News Editor~