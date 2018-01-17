Kylie Jenner watch: iHeart Radio Awards

Photo courtesy of dailynews.com | Kylie Jenner attended the iHeart Music Radio awards with her friend Jordyn Woods to support her rapper-boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner has been in hiding since pregnancy rumors broke in September. Her last public outing was at the iHeart Radio awards with her alleged baby daddy Travis Scott. Since then she has been spotted getting into an airplane, and the rumors have gone wild.

Fans believe she is pregnant because the social meda mogul has missed most of her hallmark events. She was absent from Paris fashion week and her favorite holiday: Halloween. All recent paparazzi photos have shown Jenner hiding her body under baggy t-shirts and oversized puffy jackets– despite the L.A. heat.

The longer Jenner’s absence from the public eye goes on, the wilder rumors have become. The latest speculate that she is acting as a surrogate for her older sister, Kim Kardashian. Kardashian is expecting a new baby through an unnamed surrogate and the eerily similar timeline have some guessing that Jenner is not pregnant with her own child.

Only time will tell if Jenner is truly with child, but until then we can continue to speculate wildly.

By: Riley Head ~A&E Editor~