Relay teams grab first place

Photo courtesy of goxavier.com | The Xavier men’s swimming 400-meter freestyle relay team collected a first-place finish at the Butler Invite over the weekend with a time of 3:08:87. The women’s 200-meter medley relay team also secured first place.

The Xavier men’s and women’s swimming team wrapped up this past weekend with a pair of second place finishes in the ninth annual Butler Invite.

The teams combined for 12 first-place finishes in the meet.

This meet consisted of six teams on the women’s side and five on the men’s side.

The women’s team ended the meet with 10 first-place finishes including the 200-meter medley relay.

This relay opened the meet, and the four Xavier competitors were senior Paxtyn Drew, junior Becca Titterton, junior Caroline Gaertner and sophomore Emily Conners.

She was also able to place first in the 50 and 100-meter free style while gathering another group victory in the 400-meter freestyle relay.

This is a very promising start to the 2018 portion of the season by the sophomore swimmer, who has already amassed several weekly honors this season.

Xavier beat out the likes of Youngstown State, Southern Illinois, Butler and Valparaiso but fell to St. Louis.

Even though the men’s team was not able to rack up as many first-place finishes as the women’s team, it took second place overall.

Freshman Alex Sironen collected a first-place finish in the 200-meter backstroke with a time of 1:53.86.

The men’s 400-meter freestyle relay team, comprised of senior Alex Wolfred, junior Enrique Hernandez, junior Sam Johanns and sophomore Brandon Abboud, captured a victory.

The team finished the race in 3:08.87.

The Musketeers had a strong showing at the Butler Invite.

Overall, there were several impressive individual performances that helped lead the Musketeers to a successful weekend.

Xavier swimming will jump back into the pool again when it travels to Dayton to face the Wright State Raiders on Saturday.

The event is set for a noon start time.

By: Tim Kramer ~Staff Writer~