Xavier takes on Bowling Green

Photo courtesy of goxavier.com | Junior Sophia Abelson won her match in the No. 3 singles spot against Bowling Green in the second contest of the spring season on Sunday.

The Xavier women’s tennis team had a tough start to the 2018 spring season, being shut out by Michigan State and falling 4-3 to Bowling Green State over the weekend.

Despite the shut out loss to the Spartans on Friday, there were some highlights from the Musketeers.

Freshman Ahmeir Kyle played No. 1 singles. Despite losing the first set 6-2, she came close in her second set, 5-4, before her match was called.

Senior Lauren Ghidotti and junior Sophia Abelson played No. 2 and 3 singles, respectively. They would fall to their opponents after leading their first matches.

The Musketeers looked to bounce back against the Bowling Green State Falcons on Sunday but fell just short 4-3.

On the singles side, No 3. Abelson, No. 5 sophomore Rachel Reichenbach and No. 6 sophomore Lauren Fitz-Randolph all picked up their first wins of the spring season.

Kyle started at No. 1 again but fell 6-2 and 6-0. Ghidotti started in the No. 2 spot but also lost her match.

The doubles team of Kyle and junior Zoe Manion picked up their first doubles win.

“The biggest thing we need to improve moving forward is our doubles,” head coach Doug Matthews said. “If we are going to achieve our goals this season, we need to with the doubles point.”

“One positive from this weekend is we still have a very competitive group,” Matthews said. “We want to be good. We are close, and I know we will get there.”

Xavier looks to get its first win in the 2018 campaign when it faces Eastern Kentucky this Friday.

By: Jack Dunn ~Staff Writer~