Blue Ivy Carter steals the Grammy spotlight & Celebrity News

Beyonce let her full mom side show at the 2018 Grammys. A GIF of Blue Ivy quieting her parents’ clapping quickly went viral. This image, paired with a photo of Beyonce glaring at Blue’s goofy face, had the Twitter universe going crazy. Jay-Z joined in Blue’s meme spotlight when he shared her snacks that momma Beyonce brought. Juice boxes and pretzels were on the menu, straight from her purse.

Amidst rumors of Beyonce and and Jay-Z’s divorce, fans of the power couple were happy to see them out in full family force. This is Blue Ivy’s second Grammy appearance and fans are hoping that her presence will continue to be a tradition.

