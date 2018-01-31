Blue Ivy Carter steals the Grammy spotlight & Celebrity News

Trever McKenzie

Beyonce let her full mom side show at the 2018 Grammys. A GIF of Blue Ivy quieting her parents’ clapping quickly went viral. This image, paired with a photo of Beyonce glaring at Blue’s goofy face, had the Twitter universe going crazy. Jay-Z joined in Blue’s meme spotlight when he shared her snacks that momma Beyonce brought. Juice boxes and pretzels were on the menu, straight from her purse.

Amidst rumors of Beyonce and and Jay-Z’s divorce, fans of the power couple were happy to see them out in full family force. This is Blue Ivy’s second Grammy appearance and fans are hoping that her presence will continue to be a tradition.

Mark Salling, who played Noah Puckerman or “Puck,” on Glee, died of an apparent suicide. He was found dead in a park near his home on Tuesday. In December he pled guilty to possession of child porn. He had been sentenced to four to seven years in jail, and he would have also had to register as a sex offender. His sentence would have begun in early March.
The Jonas Brothers broke up five years ago. On Jan.15 their joint Instagram account was reactivated. Recently Kevin also posted a picture of the three brothers on his account. Rumors started up that the band might get back together. Nick shut down these rumors Sunday night at the Grammys, telling Ryan Seacrest, “There is no reunion planned.” However, he did add, “but never say never.”
Ed Sheeran got engaged to girlfriend of three years Cherry Seaborn. On Saturday, Ed posted a picture of them announcing the engagement. He proposed to her before the New Year, but the two have known each other since high school. The couple reconnected in 2015 in New York City while she was working on Wall Street and he was on Broadway. They both share a love for cats.
A new #MyCalvinsCampaign was released that featured all of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters in Calvin Klein underwear, but Kylie was laying underneath a blanket. This has fueled further pregnancy rumors about the youngest sister in the famous family.
Only one woman won a major Grammy at the 2018 award show. Alessia Cara took home the Grammy for Best New Artist. A hashtag was started in response to the male dominated night: #GrammysoMale. SZA — the most nominated woman in history — went home empty-handed. In response to the backlash, Recording Academy President Neil Portnow said that women need to “step up.”

This post was assembled by Arts and Entertainment Editor Riley Head.

