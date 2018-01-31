Feature: Snacktime Show

Photo courtesy of The Cooking Channel

Disregard the sports, entertainment and commercials. The food is what will make or break your Super Bowl Sunday. The caf dishes out some pretty tasty yummies every year for this quintessential American event, but in case you don’t have a meal plan or would rather avoid the lines, here are a few easy recipes to try at home or in your dorm (utilize that common kitchen space!) that won’t deflate your excitement.

Cocktail Weenies

Everyone loves these little snacky tubes of meat, but a lot of people don’t realize that one of the main ingredients is grape jelly. The smokiness of the BBQ sauce combines amazingly with the sweetness of the jelly to give the weenies a little tang.

Personally, I prefer the cheddar filled weenies (because who doesn’t love cheese?) to add a little extra flavor.

Ingredients: 1 cup BBQ sauce (any BBQ sauce), 2 16 oz. packages of cocktail weenies, ¾ cup grape jelly

Directions: Stick it all in the slow cooker, stir it up and let it cook for a couple hours on LOW.

Loaded Tater Tot Skewers

Tots, cheese, bacon and ranch. On a stick. It doesn’t get much better than this, folks, and not much easier either. This recipe is also just a starting point — add some BBQ, buffalo or sriracha sauce to spice things up or literally anything else that sounds yummy. The possibilities here really are endless.

Ingredients: Bag of tater tots, 8 slices of bacon, chopped (or just buy the bag of bacon bits), 1 cup grated or shredded cheddar cheese, 1 tablespoon of ranch seasoning, skewers

Directions: Bake the tots according to package instructions, but leave the oven on after they’re baked. Let cool for a few minutes, and then stick 6-7 tots on each skewer. Place the skewers on a pan, sprinkle ranch seasoning over them, then the bacon and cheese on top. Stick them in the oven for an additional 10 minutes or until cheese is melted.

7 Layer Dip in a Cup

This is a great recipe if you want to look kind of fancy while also not trying that hard. It’s vegetarian as is, but I would definitely brown some beef with the taco seasoning before mixing it in with the beans if you’re looking for some extra protein or just really like beef.

Ingredients: 16 oz. can refried beans, 1 packet of taco seasoning, 1 cup guacamole, 8 oz. sour cream, 1 cup chunky salsa or pico de gallo (drained if runny), 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, 2 diced roma tomatoes, ½ bunch sliced green onions, 2.25 oz. can of sliced olives (drained), 8 plastic tumblers, Tortilla chips

Directions: Mix the taco seasoning with the beans. Layer 2 tablespoons. of each ingredient in each cup in this order: beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa or pico, cheese. Then layer 2 teaspoons. tomatoes, green onions and olives on top. Garnish with a tortilla chip on top. Makes about 8 individual cups.

By: Jessica Griggs ~Editor-in-Chief~