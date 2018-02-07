Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott announce birth of daughter

Lip kit mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott announced the birth of their first child, daughter Stormi, on Sunday. Stormi was born on Thursday after nine months of secrecy from Kylie and the entire Kardashian family.

Kylie first announced the birth of her baby girl on Sunday, then waited until yesterday to announce her daughters name — Stormi. Kylie posted a partial photo of her daughter holding her finger and included her name in the caption.

The baby was announced with an Instagram message and a YouTube video. The video told the story of the last nine months of Kylie’s life. The social media star had been strangely quiet which sparked all of the pregnancy rumors. In the Instagram post, she said that she needed to “prepare for the role of a lifetime” through her intense privacy.

The entire Kardashian family has put out messages of support for the youngest sister on social media and Kylie posted several snapchats of her beautiful, extravagant flower arrangements from the family. She had her baby just two weeks after her older sister, Kim Kardashian West.

Older sister Khloe Kardashian is also pregnant, just reached the 25-week mark. The two sisters are very close, and Khloe posted about how much she enjoyed being “bump buddies” with her youngest sister.

As soon as the announcement was made, the Internet exploded with memes and jokes about Kris Jenner being the ultimate “momager” by stealing the thunder from the Super Bowl.

kylie disappeared for 9 months bc that was the calm before the stormi @KylieJenner — Keli Romas (@KeliRomas) February 7, 2018

everyone saying Kylie has real ass friends for not saying shit about her pregnancy are so stupid bro Kris Jenner would’ve had a sniper on anyone’s ass if they ever spilled any forbidden tea & these are just facts she’s a Scorpio I know she would even do it herself — ELLISA (@ellisuhhh) February 5, 2018

By: Riley Head ~A&E Editor~