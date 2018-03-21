Love, Simon steals hearts, puts new spin on old model

Story transcends romcom stereotypes to tackle LGBTQ+ struggle

Photo courtesy of 20th Century Fox

Love, Simon is the romcom we needed and probably also the one that we deserve. For those of you who haven’t seen the trailers filled with the 80s-inspired music of Bleachers, Love, Simon is a coming-of-age story following high school senior Simon Spier as he navigates life while trying to keep his sexuality a secret.

At first glance, Love, Simon is a retelling of every other high school romcom to grace our presence since a collection of John Hughes classics in the 80s. The same pieces are there: a ragtag group of pals, a desire to belong, a great soundtrack and a heaping spoonful of warm nostalgia.

What makes Love, Simon different, though, is that it tackles the topic of sexuality without being an absolute tragedy. While many LGBTQ+ films are met with horrific abuse or a waterfall of sad tears, Love, Simon is an incredibly uplifting and feel-good flick. Hollywood seems to be catching up with reality by pairing Simon with a diverse group of friends and love interests.

Love, Simon does come with its tropes, like a way-too-fun high school party that is clearly a work of fiction as well as sugary-sweet moments, but the immediate investment you’ll feel in the characters washes away any animosity you may have toward the film’s romcom stereotypes.

Love, Simon tells the story we’ve long been waiting to hear of addressing the struggles of a closeted gay teen who actually gets the guy in the end. While Love, Simon captures the typical love story we see unfold in romcoms, this doesn’t detract from the lovely experience it is to watch. The film’s story is relatively unremarkable, which is why it’s on its way to being widely cherished by many. The normality in telling this gay love story is the reason why Love, Simon is just so good.

There are no truly grand twists and turns, no groundbreaking feats of filmmaking. It’s the classic love story that so many LGBTQ+ movies cannot and do not tell. That’s why it’s special.

The You’ve Got Mail and The Perks of Being a Wallflower hybrid that is Love, Simon won’t be collecting Oscars anytime soon, but it is sure to steal your heart.

By: Hannah Paige Michels ~Campus News Editor~