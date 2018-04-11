Musketeer track and field team garners 14 top-10 finishes at the Hilltopper Relays

Photo courtesy of goxavier.com | The Musketeers saw positive results from the men’s track team. Junior Grayson Jenkins tied for the highest finish on the team at the Hilltopper Relays, gathering a second-place finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

The Musketeers’ track and field team grabbed 14 top-10 finishes in a series of events over the weekend at the Hilltopper Relays in Bowling Green, Ky., at the Charles M. Reuter Track & Field Complex.

The 4×400 women’s relay team set the tone with a third-place finish. The squad consisted of sophomore Sheridan Davenport and juniors Kara Robinson, Kaitlyn Magrane and Vanessa Johnson. They finished with a time of 4:02.82.

The women’s side also had seven individual top-10 finishes. Freshman Madeline Dingle had a quality race in the 3,000-meter run, coming in third place and posting a time of 10:36.34.

While some underclassmen flourished, Xavier also saw upperclassmen success with senior Alondra Hoyos, who placed third in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:42.44.

The women’s side also had success in the field events after sophomore Claire Hathaway collected a sixth-place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 10.20 meters.

The men’s team also had a successful weekend, tallying six individual top-10 finishes.

These results were split evenly between under- and upperclassmen.

Three of the high finishes were in the 800-meter race: Junior Grant Stapleton and senior Nolan Daniels placed second and third, both with times of 1:53.46, and freshman Connor Meehan captured a ninth-place finish in a time of 1:56.71.

Junior Grayson Jenkins and sophomore John Hautz posted good times in their distance runs, with Jenkins placing second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and running a time of 9:31.38 and Hautz running a 8:46.59 and placing sixth in the 3,000-meter run.

Freshman William Roberts was the lone short distance runner to place in the top 10.

He competed in the 400-meter hurdles and placed ninth with a time of 55.91.

Xavier will return to the track this weekend. It will compete at the Ball State Challenge in Muncie, Ind., on Saturday.

Xavier track and field looks to continue improving before the Big East Championships, which are scheduled to take place on May 11-12 in Geneva, Ohio.

By: Tim Kramer ~Staff Writer~