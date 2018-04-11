Women’s tennis clips wings of the Creighton Blue Jays, 5-2

Photo courtesy of goxavier.com | Senior Elizabeth Bagerbaseh won her No. 4 singles match against Creighton, 7-5, 6-3. She also won her No. 3 doubles match, 6-3.

The women’s tennis team split a pair of weekend matches against other Big East schools. The Musketeers beat the Creighton Blue Jays 5-2 on Saturday but fell to the Marquette Golden Eagles 3-4 on Sunday.

Xavier jumped out to a 2-0 lead against the Blue Jays before Creighton cut the lead to 2-1. After stretching the lead out to 3-1, Creighton won the next match to close the lead to 3-2. Xavier put the match away though, winning the next two matches to take home the 5-2 win.

The win kept Xavier perfect in Big East play with a 4-0 record. The Musketeers won each of their doubles matches, and senior Elizabeth Bagerbaseh, sophomore Lauren Fitz-Randolph, sophomore Rachel Reichenbach and freshman Kaitlin Ruether each won their singles matches.

On Sunday, the Musketeers were unable to maintain their perfect record, dropping their first Big East match to the Golden Eagles, 4-3.

Marquette jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but Xavier responded by winning the next three matches and taking back a 3-2 lead.

After this, Marquette forced a decisive seventh match. Though junior Sophia Abelson dropped the first set, she won the second set to force a match-deciding third set.

After going down 4-1 in the third set, Abelson managed to rally and go up 5-4 to take the lead. However, Marquette would win the set 7-5, giving it the 4-3 win.

Reichenbach and Bagerbaseh each won another singles match, in addition to freshman Ahmeir Kyle picking up a singles win. Bagerbaseh and junior Zoe Manion also won their doubles matches.

Xavier has two matches this upcoming weekend in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

The team will face the University of South Alabama on Saturday at noon and Middle Tennessee on Sunday at 1 p.m.

By: Donnie Menke ~Staff Writer~