Campus embraces Class of 2022

Newswire photos by Ellen Siefke | A warm welcome to our newest Musketeers! The next few days will be full of introductions of all kinds, so consider this your Newswire introduction. Check out some of the other new additions to campus highlighted below, and keep reading the Newswire as we continue to welcome a new school year.

Take advantage of the last few moments of peace and quiet before the year begins and check out the new Our Lady of Peace Chapel (above). Spend time inside the chapel or sit outside in the garden in the back. The building is open from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on the weekends.

Start the day off right with a trip to the newly opened Victory Perk in the Gallagher Student Center. The shop offers coffee, pastries, fruit and more — perfect for a quick bite to eat on your way to class.

A recently demolished lot next to Kuhlman Hall provides a spot to study, read or simply relax. Grab something to sit on and a pair of sunglasses, and you’re set. Pickup games of any kind are also a good option.

This article was assembled by Editor-in-Chief Ellen Siefke.