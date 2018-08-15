Group leaders’ hopes for Manresa

“I hope to form lasting relationships with the first-years, as well as watch them forming relationships amongst themselves. I hope to make this a good experience for everyone.”
Lily Vardanyan
Junior marketing major
“I hope to successfully prepare my small group as they begin their journey at Xavier.”
Caroline Puryear
Sophomore public relations major
“I want to make Xavier an inclusive and welcoming space for first-years.”
Nicole Armour
Senior marketing major
By: Heather Gast | Campus News Editor
