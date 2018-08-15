Newswire staff’s picks: Week of Welcome 2018

Seven of the 90+ free events that Newswire editors are looking forward to

Photo courtesy of OrgSync | Alternative Breaks is a student organization that organizes educational service trips that focus on social justice issues during Xavier’s Fall and Spring breaks. Above, the Spring 2017 trip focusing on the coal industries’ effect on the ecosystems of Appalachia group poses on a train before a week of work in the foothills of Appalachia.

At the beginning of each semester, Xavier’s student organizations, offices and departments are invited to host events for students during the “Week of Welcome.” Students can enjoy a wide variety of entertainment, free food and goodies. The Newswire editing staff has picked out their favorite events of the week!

Managing Editor Kevin Thomas’ pick: Pups and Popsicles, presented by 4 Paws for Ability

Why: “I mean, the name says it all!”

When: Monday, Aug. 21, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: Husman Stage (Rain location: Gallagher Student Center (GSC) Concourse)

Opinions and Editorial Editor Ryan Kambich’s pick: Avengers: Infinity War Screening, presented by the Office of Student Involvement

Why: “I remember seeing Jurassic Park out on the lawn my first year, and I really like the Avengers, so it’s a mix of nostalgia and awesome movie-ness.”

When: Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Xavier Yard North (Rain location: Arrupe Overlook)

Sports Editor Luke Feliciano’s pick: Taste of Cincinnati, presented by Student Activities Council.

Why: “I’m excited for the free food. If you’re not from the area, it’s a great way to try local eateries.”

When: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Xavier North Yard

Editor-in-Chief Ellen Siefke’s pick: Trivia and Ice Cream, presented by Students for Life

Why: “I’m a huge fan of trivia and I’m also a huge fan of ice cream, so combining them sounds like a fantastic idea.”

When: Wednesday, Aug. 22, 8:30-10 p.m.

Where: Alter Hall 107

Campus News Editor Heather Gast’s pick:

Mixing it Up with Alternative Breaks, presented by Alternative Breaks

Why: “I’m excited to hear about people’s service trips, and I like to use the cute cup you get to water my plants!”

When: Thursday, Aug. 23 ,11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Xavier South Yard Rain location: GSC 1st Floor

Features Editor Soondos Mulla-Ossman’s pick: Eid Celebration, presented by Muslim Student Association and Center for Faith and Justice

Why: “I know the food will be amazing, and it’s a really great opportunity to meet other Muslims who also want to celebrate as well as people interested in the celebration and history of the celebration.”

When: Thursday, Aug. 23, 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Arrupe Overlook

Head Copy Editor Hannah Schulz’s pick: Consent and FRIES presented by Xavier Students Against Sexual Assault

Why: “I hope it aims to educate people more about sexual assault occurrences on campus.”

When: Friday, Aug. 24, 4:30-5:45 p.m.

Where: Xavier Yard North Rain location: GSC 1st Floor

Online Editor Trever McKenzie’s pick: Pride Snowcones, presented by the LGBTQ+ Alliance

Why: “First, snow cones! Second, you get a chance to meet fellow LGBTQ+ members on campus and learn about what resources are available. This was invaluable my first year because I knew what options I had if I encountered discrimination on campus and knew I had a place I could go and be surrounded by people who support me. Oh, did I mention the snow cones? There are snow cones.”

When: Monday, Aug. 20th, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: GSC Outdoor Ampitheatre (Rain location: GSC Arrupe Overlook)

Staff Writer Katie Nichol’s pick: Muskies After Dark: Carnival, presented by SAC

Why: “It’s always great to get some tasty food and potentially win a prize. I also look forward to the illusionist, which never fails to stun me.”

When: Friday, Aug. 21, 9 p.m.- 12 a.m.

Where: GSC and Xavier Yard

By: Heather Gast | Staff Writer