Xavier athletics: A year in review

Newswire photo by Sydney Sanders | Former Xavier guard Trevon Bluiett (right) was instrumental to the Musketeers’ success last season as he eclipsed the 2,000-point mark while helping Xavier garner its first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Collectively, Xavier sports saw achievements ranging from individual to team success and much of the same is hoped for in the 2018-19 season.

With the fall sports season fast approaching, here is a glance at how Musketeers athletics fared last year.

Baseball: The Musketeers relied on many underclassmen and finished with a 20-35 record after losing numerous starters to the MLB Draft. Allbry Major was named the Big East Freshman of the Year and was named to the All-Big East Second Team.

Men’s Basketball: Xavier earned its first No. 1 seed in program history and won the Big East regular season title before falling in the Round of 32. Trevon Bluiett eclipsed the 2,000-point mark and closed out his Xavier career in second place on the all-time scoring list.

Women’s Basketball: Jada Byrd and Imani Partlow led the team in scoring as Xavier finished with a 10-20 record.

Men’s Cross Country: Jack Hautz and Evan Britton were among the best on the team last season, and the team finished eighth at the Big East Championships.

Women’s Cross Country: Madeline Britton set a school record and made it to the NCAA Championships, Jenna Clayworth posted a top-15 time in Xavier history and the team finished 14th at the Great Lakes Regional Championship.

Men’s Golf: Garrett Wood finished eighth at the Big East Championship. The team steadily improved throughout the season and finished in sixth at the Big East Championship.

Women’s Golf: After a stellar year, the team finished third at the Big East Championship, with Mikayla Smith, Mikayla Fitzpatrick and Andie Shukow each posting top-15 finishes.

Men’s Soccer: The men’s soccer team posted an 11-6-3 record that included an away win over No. 22 Boston College and a 1-0 home win over No. 9 Georgetown. Matt Vasquenza led the team with nine goals.

Women’s Soccer: The women’s team finished with an 8-8-4 record as Sydney Schembri led the team with six goals. Under first-year head coach Nate Lie, the Musketeers reached the Big East playoffs for the first time in program history.

Men’s Swimming: Sam Johanns and Matthew Dyer posted strong performances at the Big East Championship as the team finished fourth.

Women’s Swimming: Emily Conners and Paxton Drew led the team at the Big East Championship as the team finished fourth.

Men’s Tennis: The men’s team finished the season with a 5-16 record as Jack Dykema led the team with nine singles wins.

Women’s Tennis: The women’s team finished with a 13-11 overall record, which included a victory over No. 5 Seton Hall in the Big East Tournament.

Men’s Track and Field: Grayson Jenkins and Zachary Polk each posted top-five finishes at the Big East Championships as Xavier finished seventh.

Women’s Track and Field: Madeline Britton made the NCAA Championship to cap off a good season for the women.

Volleyball: The volleyball team finished 13-19 on the season, as Laura Grossman led the team in kills and Mackenzi Humm led the team in assists.

By: Donnie Menke | Staff Writer