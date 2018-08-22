Police Notes & Week in Review – 8/22/2018

Photo courtesy of Wikipedia | Where did this rambunctious wallaby and her son go off to?

Police Notes

Aug. 15, 9:21 a.m. — Xavier Police assisted Physical Plant with a water leak in Schmidt Hall. Minor damage on third floor was found. Physical Plant will follow up.

Aug. 17, 3:55 a.m. — An intoxicated student pulling on door handles at the Manor House apartment was escorted back to their room for the night. Residence life was notified.

Aug. 17, 4:25 a.m. — Xavier Police assisted physical plant with a water leak in the armory. A ceiling tile had collapsed because of a leaking roof.

Aug. 17, 8:36 a.m. — An employee reported the theft of a mini fridge from a third floor lounge in Fenwick Place.

Aug. 17, 10:00 a.m. — An employee turned a wallet that was found ina basement storage room in Buenger Hall into Xavier Police.

Aug. 17, 2:50 p.m. — Xavier Police and Cincinnati Fire Responded to fire alarm at Brockman Hall. An investigation revealed someone using Febreeze on the second floor activated the alarm.

Aug. 17, 3:24 p.m. — Xavier Police investigated a report from a student moving into their residence in the 2000 block of Cleanay Avenue of a loaded firearm found in the landscape near their house. Norwood Police were notified, and the firearm was turned over to their department.

Aug. 17, 2:56 p.m. — Xavier Police investigated a report from a student who received a fraudulent check from a popular babysitter scam online. Instead of cashing the check as instructed, the student reported the incident to Xavier Police. An investigation is pending

Aug. 18, 12:52 a.m. — Xavier Police and Cincinnati Fire responded to Brockman Hall for a malfunctioning fire alarm. The alarm was activated twice in a short amount of time for unknown reasons. Physical Plant was notified.

Aug. 19, 12:05 a.m. — Xavier Police assisted Norwood Police in investigating two loud party complaints in the 3700 block of Elsmere Avenue. and the 3900 block of Lindley Avenue. Both houses were advised of the disorderly house ordinance and both ended their parties.

Note of the Week

“Afraid of the monsters under the bed”

August 16, 9:45 a.m. — A non-student was caught laying on tables and acting unusual in the Gallagher Student Center. The person was warned about trespassing and asked to leave campus.

Week in Review

A north London macaw parrot known as Jessie proved quite flippant with her would-be rescuers. Firefighters seeking to coax the bird down from a roof were instructed to tell her “I love you” to gain her trust. She responded with “I love you” but also proceeded to tell them to “F*** off” several times before flying to another roof. Jessie and her owner were later reunited (Aug. 15).

London wasn’t the only place with parrot problems this week. A Belleville, Ill., man became stuck in quicksand while attempting to rescue his pet parrot. The bird accidentally flew into mud at a local park and became stuck. The man attempted to rescue it but then became stuck himself. Police were able to retrieve both the man and his parrot, who remained perched on his owner’s shoulder throughout the ordeal (Aug. 16).

The pyramids of Giza are home to many secrets, though the world’s oldest solid cheese might fall on the list of unexpected finds. Archaeologists had initially discovered the whitish mass in a jar in 2010, and a recently published study of the substance revealed that it was a dairy product made from cow, sheep or goat milk. Though it’s said that aging improves the quality of cheese, the study did not provide details regarding the sample’s taste (Aug 19).

A wallaby escaped from her enclosure at the Wild Zoological Park in West Midlands, England, only to be spotted sunbathing a few miles away. After she was reported missing, local police received several calls stating that the wallaby named Holly had been seen eating grass and catching rays. Zookeepers have recaptured her and say that she is very friendly.

This article was assembled by U.S. & World News Editor Jack Dunn.