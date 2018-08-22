Paul Manafort trial close to verdict

The president tweets his anger while Rudy Giuliani says ‘Truth isn’t truth’

Photo courtesy of ABC News | Paul Manafort, pictured above, attends the 2016 Republican National Convention. Manafort faces 18 charges of bank fraud from his time as a political adviser in the Ukraine. The jury just finished day four of deliberations.

The jury in the trial of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has reached a verdict on eight counts of bank fraud but cannot reach a consensus on 10 others. Judge T. S. Ellis told prosecutors and Manafort’s defense lawyers that he would consider accepting a partial verdict after the jury inquired about how to fill out a verdict sheet.

The inquiry came on day four of deliberations for the two-week trial. The trial, which began from an inquiry led by special counsel Robert Mueller, focuses on Manafort’s handling of millions of dollars earned in the Ukraine as an adviser.

The trial has received intense scrutiny from President Donald Trump, who called the special counsel’s inquiry “biased” and a “witch hunt.”

The trial deliberations come on the heels of the announcement that White House counsel Donald McGahn has spent 30 hours in interviews with Mueller. Attorneys for McGahn said that he did not “incriminate” the President.

“I allowed him and all others to testify—I didn’t have to,” the president said in a tweet. “I have nothing to hide and have demanded transparency so that this Rigged and Disgusting Witch Hunt can come to a close.”

At the same time Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was doing damage control after an interview with Chuck Todd on Meet the Press Sunday. In two different exchanges Giuliani claimed the reason why Trump cannot sit down with Mueller was that “He should testify because he’s going to tell the truth and he should worry…because it’s somebody’s version of the truth.”

Todd replied saying “Truth is truth” before Giuliani interjected, “No it isn’t. Truth isn’t truth.”

Giuliani tweeted out a clarification, saying it was not meant as a “pontification on moral theology but one referring to the situation where two people make precisely contradictory statements… ‘he said, she said’ puzzle.”

In the same interview, Giuliani admitted that the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Trump campaign officials and a group of Russians was “originally for the purpose of getting information about Clinton.”

After being called out by Todd saying that is collusion, Giuliani walked back those comments.

“That was the original intention of the meeting.” Giuliani said “It turned out to be a meeting about another subject and it was not pursued at all.”

By: Jack Dunn | World News Editor