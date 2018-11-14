Police Notes & Week in Review – 11/14/18

Photo courtesy of attackofthefanboy.com | What is everyone’s favorite yellow mouse up to now?

Police Notes

Nov. 6, 5:09 p.m. — A student reported the theft of approximately $60 cash in Fenwick Place.

Nov. 7, 12:25 p.m. — A student reported someone siphoned gas from their vehicle parked in the C-2 parking lot.

Nov. 7, 1:26 p.m. — A student reported the theft of a small amount of change and food gift cards from their vehicle parked in the Village parking lot.

Nov. 8, 4:10 a.m. — Xavier Police, Cincinnati Fire and Residence Life checked on an underage intoxicated student in Kuhlman Hall. The student was cleared by medics and allowed to remain in their room for the night.

Nov. 8, 3:19 p.m. — A student reported they were being harassed by another student. Residence Life was notified.

Nov. 9, 10:45 p.m. — Xavier Police assisted Residence Life with a room search in the Commons Apartments. A small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and fictitious IDs were confiscated.

Nov. 9, 11:30 p.m.— A student reported they were assaulted at an off-campus house party on Hudson Avenue. The suspect was a non-student, and was referred to Norwood Police.

Nov. 10, 3:32 p.m. — Two underage students who attempted to purchase alcohol at the men’s basketball game were ejected from the event and referred to the code of conduct.

Nov. 11, 3:01 a.m. — Xavier Police investigated two students arguing and fighting in the Commons Apartments. The students were separated and referred to the code of conduct.



Note of the Week

“Real phone, Fake ID”

Nov. 11, 9:27 a.m. — Xavier Police received a cellphone found in Brockman Hall. The cellphone contained a fictitious ID in the sleeve on the back. The owner was referred to the code of conduct after the phone was returned.

Week in Review

Silver Spring State Park in Florida is home to at least 300 rhesus macaques, a monkey native to south and Southeast Asia. The monkeys have been rapidly breeding, causing problems because the monkeys carry a rare and deadly form of herpes virus called herpes B. While it is rare for herpes B to spread from a monkey to a humans, it can cause inflammation of the brain and spinal cord leading to brain damage or death (Nov. 9).

Kimberly Santleben-Stiteler of Texas found an interesting way to finalize the end of her marriage. Her father and brother-in-law came up with the idea of burning the dress with exploding targets. The dress went up in a puff of smoke on her first shot (Nov. 12).

Nostalgia fans rejoice! Toy Story 4 and Detective Pikachu have officially been given a release window. The two 90s franchises are now slated to be released in the summer of 2019 (Nov. 12).

Tide has released a more eco-friendly packaging for the liquid detergent. However, many people have pointed out online that the new packaging looks very similar to boxed wine (Nov. 12).

This post was assembled by U.S. & World News Editor Jack Dunn