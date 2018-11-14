SGA Senate Candidate’s Questionnaires

Andrew Geraghty

1. Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

I’m running for the SGA Senate because I would serve the Xavier University community as a whole. I would push for an inclusive campus that fosters discussion and understanding not only between students, but also between students, faculty and staff, and the administration. As a freshman, I will want to especially represent first year undergraduates who are getting used to college life and provide views that reflect their experiences. I’ll utilize the resources I’ll have to work on projects in collaboration with clubs, sports teams, fine arts, the administration, and any part of Xavier University that needs to be addressed.

I’m also running for Senate because I would love to know more about the university itself: its history, its traditions, and its culture. As a Senator, my tenure will consist of providing the best college experience I can give to my classmates. I am also interested in pursuing politics or campaigns as a potential career option in the future, so I’d like any experience I can get!

2. What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

For me, a good leader needs quick communication skills, organization (along with a knack for fixing problems on the fly), a sense of accountability, and sincere listening skills. I am an Eagle Scout and have worked with kids of all ages in the Scouting movement to help them solve problems. I spent this past summer interning for Aftab Pureval for Congress, working in fundraising, events, and canvassing. I had to learn that speedy and organized communication is key for working on a campaign. I have also attended the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Program at Loyola University, where I spent a week learning about community-based leadership. I have also participated as a Youth Juror with the Cincinnati Bar Association, in which a group of students would decide on whether to admonish or enforce punishments on teenagers our age who are charged with lower-level crimes. I am on Buenger Hall Council and work with those on the council to make programs for the hall.

3. If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

I would extend the hours of the Hoff Dining Hall (theCaf) to close at 10 PM on Fridays and 9 PM on Saturdays, instead of 8 PM onboth days. Students who stay on campus those nights would find it easier to usetheir meal plan at The Caf rather than to go and spend money at otherrestaurants. The Caf has the widest selection of food at Xavier. Even if somestations in the Caf were closed for the night at 8 PM, students would findplenty to eat. The extended hours at the Caf would provide job opportunitiesfor students, and could offer more flexible hours for the employees, who couldwork a later shift in case they could not work an earlier one. I would work withthe Senate, the administration, and the Dining Hall’s directors, chefs,managers, and employees to see if my proposal is feasible and attainable.

Arnell Wade

1. Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

This is in the line of interest for my future political career. Getting a sense of organization with students and administration to run this campus as smoothly as possible is what’s needed. This has been a dream of mine for a while now and it will be nice to get busy improving life here for all who need help or also want to make a difference.

2. What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

As Treasure of Brockman Hall, I’m very good at managing opportunity with resources, I’m also great keeping people accountable. I want to make sure that this campus satisfies all needs for all students, College isn’t easy and students don’t deserve to have campus issues lingering in their mind when it should be with academics. Critical thinking is a great skill I have an putting it to great use in a organize fashion will only improve my confidence for my future career goals of being apart of this nations government.

3. If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

I haven’t explored this campus to the best of my ability yet. So right now I don’t have anything that needs to be changed right now. But If I did I would get involved with the right comities, campus administration and address the needs or desires of students and or staff.

Beth Root

1. Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

I am interested in running for Senator because I want to help students have a voice on campus. There have been many changes at Xavier over the last year and I want to represent students’ voices. SGA is a body for the students to express their needs and opinions of the administration. I want to be one of the people who stands for the voices of the students. I want to be a branch extended from the students to ask the questions on issues important to students.

2. What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

I am qualified for this position since I am currently a Senator in SGA and I try to ask questions during our meetings that would impact students on campus. I want to ask more questions that would help the student body understand the administration better and the administration better understand us. It is important to be heard and SGA is a way for students’ voice to be heard.

3. If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

I would change the lack of lights on Cleneay towards University Station and at Village Apartments. There are safety concerns for these areas being so badly lit and it’s important that students feel safe walking to and from campus. Some of this property may not be owned by Xavier, but it’s in Xavier’s best interest to provide safe pathways for students to walk home from class. The walkway on Dana Ave. between the Academic Mall and the Village is a perfect example. Students should not feel scared to cross the street or get hurt by going to class. Safety is an important quality for any college campus and it should be looked at more closely at Xavier.

Charles Collins

1. Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

2. What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

3. If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

Claudia Heidelman

1. Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

2. What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

3. If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

Cole Branham

1. Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

2. What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

3. If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

David Vickroy

1. Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

2. What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

3. If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

Declan Tom

1. Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

2. What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

3. If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

Jeff Richardson

1. Why are you interested in serving in the role in the office(s) sought?

I believe that I can make real cultural change to the Xavier Campus and in turn provide a better college expierience to the current student population and those to

2. What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

My extensive history with student leadership as well as observed dedication to the student body.

3. If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

If I could change anything on this campus it would be increasing the number of represantive faculty members for minority groups through discussions with Father Graham and David Johnson.

Jordan Jiles

1. Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

2. What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

3. If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

Kendall King

1. Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

2. What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

3. If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

Liam Flannery

1. Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

2. What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

3. If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

Macey Windley

1. Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

2. What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

3. If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

Madison Parelli

1. Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

2. What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

3. If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

Mickey Townsend

1. Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

2. What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

3. If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

Noor El-Ansary

1. Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

2. What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

3. If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

Robyn Arnould

1. Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

2. What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

3. If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

Sam Peters

1. Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

2. What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

3. If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

Stephen Curry

1. Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

2. What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

3. If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

Tyler Norris

1. Why are you interested in serving in the role of the office(s) sought?

I am interested in serving as a Senator to help better our community through connection. At Xavier, we do a good job of doing our job, clubs, class, alone or in a specific group. It would be amazing to help connect these groups for club event partnerships, combined employee trainings, and co-operative class studying and projects.

2. What makes you qualified to serve in the office(s) sought?

I am qualified because of my knowledge of campus and my love for the people here. I also have a few years of leadership through GSC as a manager and from being an Eagle Scout (and Boy Scouts as a whole).

3. If you could change one thing about Xavier, what would it be, and how would you accomplish it?

If I could change one thing about Xavier, I would makecommunication, internal and external, Honest and Transparent. It is importantfor current students to be fully informed, or at least have the opportunity,about all of campus, from construction updates and changes to new classes orbias incidents. It is also important that we communicate our honest selvesoutside of Xavier, not Just through numbers and charts.

