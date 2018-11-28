Stan Lee’s top 5 movie cameos

Photo courtesy of Flickr

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)



In the second Avengers film, Lee portrays a World War Two veteran who received an invite to an Avengers’ party. As Thor brags about the strength of Asgardian liquor, saying it wasn’t meant for “mortal men,” Lee responds, “Neither was Omaha Beach, blondie. Stop trying to scare us.” He is then seen being escorted home, muttering his catchphrase drunkenly, “Excelsior…”

Captain America: Civil War (2016)



Not only does Stan Lee deliver something crucially important to the plot of Infinity War, he also delivers my personal favorite line from the movie, “Are you Tony… Stank?”

The Amazing Spiderman (2012)



This movie contains one of the best action sequences involving Stan Lee. In this cameo, he portrays a clueless librarian listening to classical music on his headphones as Spiderman fights the lizard in the background.

Guardians of the Galaxy 2 (2017)



This cameo is the explanation for every other Stan Lee cameo in the history of the Marvel Universe. This cameo suggests he’s a part of the alien race the Watchers, whose goal is to observe everything that occurs in the universe. Here, Lee is explaining his cameo in Captain America: Civil War. He also gets a post-credits scene where the other aliens leave him behind saying, “How will I get out of here? Aw gee, I’ve got so many more stories to tell!”

Spiderman 3 (2007)



While not the greatest movie he’s appeared in, his cameo serves to give sagely advice not only to Peter Parker but also to his millions of fans.

“You know,” he says to Peter Parker, “I guess one person can make a difference. Enough said.”

By: Jack Dunn | U.S. & World News Editor