Police Notes & Week in Review – 12/5/18

Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of State | What rumor did Nigerian President Muhammadu Bihari have to dismiss this week?

Police Notes

Nov. 27, 8:48 a.m. — An employee in the alumni center reported the theft of their Bose headphones and a small space heater. Xavier Police is investigating.

Nov. 27, 1:52 p.m. —Xavier Police assisted Residence Life with a room search in Buenger Hall. A small amount of drug paraphernalia was confiscated. Residence Life will follow up.

Nov. 27, 10:54 p.m. — An RA in Fenwick Hall reported damage to the vending machine on the second floor. A small number of candy items were possibly missing.

Nov. 28, 11:29 a.m. — A student reported the theft of their ALL card from the Starbucks in University Station. Xavier Police is investigating.

Nov. 28, 12:06 p.m. — The Parish office in Bellarmine Chapel reported damage to a votive candle in the Chapel. Xavier Police is investigating.

Nov. 29, 10:05 p.m. — An employee reported the theft of a wallet from their office in Schmidt Hall. The theft occurred earlier in the day, and the employee did not realize it until that night. Xavier Police is investigating.

Nov. 30 7:19 a.m. — An employee reported a minor auto accident in the Physical Plant parking lot. A dump truck was backed into a golf cart.

Nov. 30, 4:20 p.m. — A Cintas Center employee reported an auto accident that occurred on the loading dock in the rear of the building. A delivery driver backed into a utility box, causing approximately $3000 worth of damages.

Dec. 1, 9:45 p.m. — Xavier Police and Norwood Fire and Rescue checked on an intoxicated student in the Norwood Plaza parking lot. The student was cited or disorderly conduct and was transported back to their residence on Dana Avenue.

Notes of the Week

“Dude, where’s my golf cart?”

Nov. 29 12:12 p.m. — An employee from Cintas Parking services reported the theft of a golf cart from the back of Cintas Center.

Nov. 29 8:32 p.m.— Norwood police recovered the missing golf cart on the 1900 block of Lexington Ave.

Week in Review

In response to Starbucks’ recently-announced decision to block porn websites from its free to use WiFi, Vice President of YouPorn Charlie Hughes sent a memo to employees that they would no longer be able to bring in Starbucks products to work starting January 1 (Nov. 30).

Southwest Airlines apologized to the mother of a girl named Abcde (pronounced Ab-city) after an employee allegedly started laughing at the girl’s name. Southwest stated the employee had violated their “Golden Rule” of “treating every individual with respect” (Nov. 30).

A Columbus man was arrested on Saturday for driving under the influence while sticking his head out the window. The man explained to officers that he only crashed because his windshield wipers weren’t working and he was forced to drive “like Ace Ventura” (Dec. 1).

42-year-old Gregory Lee Lengang entered a plea deal in North Dakota after pleading guilty for stealing a forklift and planning to attempt to flip President Donald Trump’s limousine while he was on a visit to the state (Dec. 2).

Nigerian President Muhammadu Bihari denied rumors that he died and was replaced with a clone. “It is the real me, I assure you,” he said while meeting the Nigerian community in Poland (Dec. 3).

This post was assembled by U.S. & World News Editor Jack Dunn.