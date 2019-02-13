Feb. 4, 2019, Student Government Association Meeting Recap

- SGA Adviser Leah Busam Klenowski and Dean of College of Professional Sciences Dr. Paul Gore informed senators about developments for the Health United Building as part of the Report of the Administration. There is currently no opening date.
- Senators discussed proposals for forthcoming projects that are currently in development.
- Lori Lambert, the Senior Director for Students Affairs in the Office of Residence Life, will provide the Report of the Administration at next Monday’s meeting.
This post was assembled by Campus News Editor Heather Gast.