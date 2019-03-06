Jonas Brothers reunite & delight

After a six-year hiatus, the Jonas Brothers got back together and released their new single, “Sucker,” on March 1 at midnight.

This boy band is comprised of sibling trio Nick Jonas (26), Joe Jonas (29) and Kevin Jonas (31). They announced the news of their much-awaited comeback last week on Instagram. In addition, the brothers will be appearing on the Late, Late Show with James Corden this week.

The group acquired their fame back in the early 2000s through a series of Disney Channel appearances in Hannah Montana, Camp Rock and their own show Jonas. In 2005, the brothers signed a record deal with their label, Republic Records, and released four full-length albums before officially disbanding in 2013.

According to People magazine, the breakup was in order to “prioritize family” after being in the spotlight and due to disagreement over music direction. This split occurred just days before a national tour and the release of a fifth studio album.

Each brother has since gone their own way. Nick and Joe pursued solo careers while Kevin spent his time getting into the real estate field and starting a family. Nick released a self-titled album in 2014 (which included his smash hit “Jealous”), followed by the album Last Year Was Complicated in 2016. Joe founded the pop group DNCE in 2015, scoring a hit with “Cake by the Ocean.”

Leaving many fans disappointed and heartbroken after their separation, the brothers revival took the world by surprise. As a result, “Sucker” has been very successful, rising to the #1 spot on the U.S. Spotify and Apple Music charts. On Friday, the first day of the release, the EP amassed a total 3.106 million streams on Spotify. Rolling Stones praised the single, calling it “a song you need to know.”

Accompanying the much-anticipated single is the equally-successful music video, which is currently trending on YouTube with almost 40 million views after merely five days.

The video features the three brothers and their significant others: Danielle Jonas (Kevin’s wife), Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra (Nick’s wife) and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner (Joe’s fiancé). Filmed at a country estate and dressed eccentrically, the focus lies on the couple’s relationships and their new lives together.

Both the music video and the song itself demonstrate the evolution the Jonas Brothers have undergone. The chorus reiterates this with the words “I’m a sucker for you/Say the word and I’ll go anywhere blindly/Any road you take you know that you’ll find me” and “You’re making the typical me/Break my typical rules,” lyrics clearly sung to their respective partners. The song itself is a far cry from their G-rated Disney Channel days, but with a light-heartedness that is reminiscent of their past hit songs such as “Burnin’ Up” or “Year 3000.”

First-year Alice Brennan said, “I like the song a lot. I think it is very fun and upbeat.”

Although there have been rumors of an album from the recently-united brothers, nothing has been confirmed. Nonetheless, many fans are anxious to see what is in store for this revived group. Sophomore Maia Wagner said that “it is really exciting to see them back together because they are a part of my childhood. I would love to see them create some new music.”

“Sucker” is a single that celebrates the evolution of the Jonas Brothers as they reach their new phases of life. The song maintains the playful spirit that captivated fans six years ago with a more mature sound and outlook that continues to draw in listeners.

I do not know about you, but I am a sucker for the new Jonas Brothers.

By: Alex Budzynski | Staff Writer