ISIS claims Sri Lanka Easter terrorist attacks

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) claimed responsibility on Tuesday for a series of terroist attacks that occurred on Easter Sunday throughout the island of Sri Lanka. Local officials have said that the bombings might have been in retaliation for the killing of 50 people at two Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Despite this claim, there has not been direct evidence of coordination between the bombers and the terrorist group. However, Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a press conference on Tuesday “We can’t tell you immediately, definitely to whom they had links, (but) there was suspicion that there were links with ISIS.”

The Sri Lankan government has also admitted that it had warnings about a potential attack in the days prior.

At least six suicide bombers were involved in attacks at three luxury hotels, and three churches while they were celebrating the Easter holiday on April 21.

The attacks killed an estimated 310 people and injured 500 more.

By: Ryan Kambich | Opinions & Editorials Editor