THE YEAR IN REVIEW

WIR: July 31 — The Wall Street Journal reported that parents are beginning to pay between $10 and $20 per hour for Fortnite lessons for their children. Parents cite pressure from peers at school as the primary reason for purchasing sessions to help their kids level up.

PN: Aug. 16, 9:45 a.m. — A non-student was caught laying on tables and acting unusual in Gallagher Student Center. The person was warned about trespassing and asked to leave campus.

PN: Aug. 21, 11:32 p.m. — Xavier Police stopped two students from moving construction barricades on Cleneay Avenue. The students were referred to code of conduct for underage drinking.

WIR: Aug. 21 — President Donald Trump’s fingers have earned him criticism once again — only this time, it’s not for Tweeting but for coloring. Photos of his recent visit with children in Columbus appear to indicate that he incorrectly colored one of the stripes on the American flag blue. Some of the more humorous critics couldn’t help but note the resemblance to the Russian flag, whose three stripes are white, blue and red.

WIR: Sept. 3 — A cheeky burglar was determined to make use of all materials to craft a battering ram to rob a clothing store in West Mercia, England, including a giraffe sculpture named Dotty. The sculpture was part of a walking trail fundraiser for a hospice organization.

PN: Oct. 13, 5:28 p.m. — Xavier Police investigated reports of an intoxicated student found sleeping in a restroom stall in Hinkle Hall. The student was cited for disorderly conduct and sent back to their dorm.

WIR: Oct. 18 — A California high schooler recently shared a special batch of homemade cookies with her classmates. The secret ingredient? A grandparent’s cremated ashes. One classmate remarked that he did not believe the student until she pulled out the urn and said there was a special ingredient in the treats. No one who ate the cookies has reported ill effects.

PN: Nov. 13, 11:09 a.m. — An abandoned vehicle was towed from the Innovation Center Lot at Dana Avenue and Woodburn Avenue.

WIR: Nov. 27 — Researchers in Australia and the United Kingdom have been swallowing Legos in an attempt to reassure concerned parents. The researchers developed their own metrics for the study using the Stool Hardness and Transit (SHAT) score as well as the Found and Retrieved Time (FART) score.

PN: Nov. 29, 12:12 p.m. — An employee from Cintas Parking Services reported the theft of a golf cart from the back of Cintas Center.

PN: Nov. 29, 8:32 p.m.— Norwood Police recovered the missing golf cart on the 1900 block of Lexington Ave.

PN: Nov. 30, 7:19 a.m. — An employee reported a minor auto accident in the Physical Plant Lot. Investigation revealed that a dump truck was backed into a golf cart.

WIR: Jan. 11 — Costco has announced that it now offers its customers a 27-pound bucket of macaroni and cheese. The bucket costs $89.99, has 180 servings and has a shelf life of 20 years.

WIR: Feb. 5 — A proposed law in Hawaii would raise the minimum age to buy cigarettes to 100 by the year 2024, effectively banning them across the state. “You are taking people who are enslaved from a horrific addiction and freeing people from horrific enslavement,” Richard Creagan, the bill’s creator, said.

PN: Feb. 10, 2:06 p.m. — Xavier Police investigated a report of a vehicle driving on the residential mall and through the grass on the Xavier Yard. The driver, who works for DoorDash food delivery service, was cited for reckless operation and driving with a suspended license.

PN: Feb. 15, 12:22 a.m.— A student consumed a hamburger that was possibly laced with illegal drugs. The student who consumed the tainted hamburger was checked on by the Cincinnati Fire Department and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for further treatment.

WIR: Feb 22 — Middletown, Ohio, police led an escaped pig back home with Oreo cookies. It’s speculated that Charlotte the pot-bellied pig had gone to the market in search of these sweet treats and happily cried “wee, wee, wee” all the way home.

PN: Feb. 23, 4:53 a.m.— Xavier Police, Residence Life and Cincinnati Fire responded to Brockman Hall for an underage intoxicated student sleeping in the elevator. The student was checked by medics and given the OK.

WIR: March 3 — A women’s bike race in Belgium was delayed because its leader caught up to the men’s field. The men were given a 10-minute head start. The leading cyclist ended up finishing 74th after the delay.

PN: April 3, 4:31 p.m. — A student reported they were a victim of a catfishing incident on Snapchat.

PN: April 13, 4:41 p.m. — Xavier Police investigated an auto accident involving a tractor-trailer on Dana Avenue near St. Francis Xavier Way. The driver, who overdosed on heroin was revived with narcan and arrested by Cincinnati Police for operating a vehicle while under the influence (OVI).

NOTE OF THE YEAR

Honestly dude? You’re still a legend

Jan. 19, 5:49 a.m. —­ Xavier Police investigated a report of an intoxicated student partially clothed inside the Cintas Center. The intoxicated student advised Xavier Police that they had been celebrating their 21st birthday. The student was transported to their apartment at University Station and released to a roommate.

XUPD ANNOUNCEMENT

Xavier Police is in the process of cleaning out its lost and found property locker. If you would like to check for any lost or missing items, please stop by Flynn Hall on business days between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. by Friday, May 10.