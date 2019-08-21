The class of 2023 by the numbers

- 1193 students enrolled as of the first day of classes
- 17 different religions are represented in the class
- TOP 10 majors
- 1. Nursing
- 2. Business — Undecided
- 3. Biomedical Sciences
- 4. Exploratory
- 5. Biology
- 6. Psychology
- 7. Exercise Science
- 8. Sport Management
- 9. Finance
- 10. Marketing
- 271 students from Cincinnati, 487 from Ohio
- 40 states represented, 10 countries, including Botswana, Cameroon, Canada, Kenya, Nigeria, Norway, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States.
- 91.5% of students will live on campus
- Nearly 21% of students are non-White, meaning 79% are white
- 14% are first-generation students
- Chosen from more than 14,000 applicants
TOP TEN CITIES
- Cincinnati
- Chicago
- Cleveland
- Columbus
- Indianapolis
- Detroit
- Washington, D.C.
- Boston
- Milwaukee
- Dayton
By Kevin Thomas | Editor-in-Chief