The class of 2023 by the numbers

  • 1193 students enrolled as of the first day of classes
  • 17 different religions are represented in the class
  • TOP 10 majors
    • 1. Nursing
    • 2. Business — Undecided
    • 3. Biomedical Sciences
    • 4. Exploratory
    • 5. Biology
    • 6. Psychology
    • 7. Exercise Science
    • 8. Sport Management
    • 9. Finance
    • 10. Marketing
  • 271 students from Cincinnati, 487 from Ohio
  • 40 states represented, 10 countries, including Botswana, Cameroon, Canada, Kenya, Nigeria, Norway, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States.
  • 91.5% of students will live on campus
  • Nearly 21% of students are non-White, meaning 79% are white
  • 14% are first-generation students
  • Chosen from more than 14,000 applicants

TOP TEN CITIES

  1. Cincinnati
  2. Chicago
  3. Cleveland
  4. Columbus
  5. Indianapolis
  6. Detroit
  7. Washington, D.C.
  8. Boston
  9. Milwaukee
  10. Dayton

By Kevin Thomas | Editor-in-Chief

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s