September 9 Student Government Association Meeting Recap

This year’s Career Fair will have tables with balloons attached to them to indicate that they are
offering positions to International Students. The Career Fair is Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 2-5 p.m.
A new semester study abroad program is coming for Xavier students to study in Peru this spring.
Thanks to the Center for International Education, Xavier is offering a discount for the cost of
the trip. For more details, you can go to the Study Abroad Fair on Friday, from 11 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
on the Academic Mall.
SGA is thinking about collaborating with X-Treme Fans again this year to camp out for the
Crosstown Shootout game. More details to come.