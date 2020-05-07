Cincinnati concert season creates anticipation

The weather is heating up and concert season is upon us. However, you may have to wait to soak in the sun and jam out to your favorite tunes this summer. The COVID-19 outbreak has caused several premier concert tours to reschedule to a later date — Riverbend Music Center, the newly-named Heritage Bank Center and Paul Brown Stadium events included.

Some events have already been canceled, such as the annual three-day Bunbury Music Festival. This year’s lineup would have included headliners such as Twenty One Pilots, Marshmello and Neon Trees. The website officially announced the cancellation in early April. The event was originally scheduled to take place June 5-7.

Here is a short list of other notable concerts now slated for a later date.

Garth Brooks

Original Date: May 16

New Date: June 27

Garth Brooks’ penchant for live performances lived up to the hype in the initial ticket release for his Cincinnati concert date. The solo country artist sold 65,000 tickets in less than an hour, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Luckily for fans, tickets bought for the original date will be honored at the new date. Additionally, this is the first time Brooks has actually visited Paul Brown Stadium, so it will be a once-in-a-blue-moon type of performance.

The other good news is that fans will still be able to bop to the classic sing-a-along “Friends in Low Places” with a chorus of like-minded people on the banks of the Ohio River.

Thomas Rhett

Original Date: June 7

New Date: September 12

Wear your favorite clothes, or should I say t-shirt, to Thomas Rhett’s Riverbend concert. The mainstream act has taken the country music scene by storm with a variety of hits, which tend to have a personal feel to them.

Fans will get a two-for-one deal on this as Rhett will be accompanied by fellow country music performer Cole Swindell.

Rhett’s distinct musical style in conjunction with his more experimental approach in recent songs has earned him a large following. For those who aren’t very big into country music, Rhett just may be the best option for easing into it.

Foo Fighters

Original Date: May 14

New Date: October 13

Safe to say this band is not like the other ones, and maybe you’ll learn to fly. While the Foo Fighters’ concert is bumped back nearly five months from its scheduled date, it will be worth the wait.

Headlined by former Nirvana drummer turned lead vocalist Dave Grohl, the ‘90s alternative rock band is still cranking out the tunes.

Their older songs have a grunge-esque vibe to them, but most of their new releases have softened up, giving this group a nice mix of chords.

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a guitar-heavy shredder type of song or a lighter ballad, the Foo Fighters will give you a little bit of everything.

Pair that with Grohl’s naturally smooth and unfettered voice booming throughout the arena and this performance becomes a can’t miss.

Mötley Crüe

Original Date: July 2

Have you ever wanted to shout at the devil? Now you can, along with Mötley Crüe. Not only is this one of the rare concerts that wasn’t rescheduled, but it is also one of the rare bands headed to the Great American Ballpark this summer.

The head-banging, boisterous bunch will, without question, put on a thrilling and entertaining show for their audience. There is even more incentive to rock along with the metal band because it’s the first time the gang is touring together again since 2014.

With ticket prices hovering as low as the hundred dollar mark, the concert is relatively pricey, but it will give you the biggest bang for your buck.

Mötley Crüe will be joined by a medley of ‘80s rockers: Joan Jett, Poison and perhaps most excitingly, rock legends Def Leppard.

This may be the most highly-anticipated concert event of the year and it will be sure to excite — with an all-night fest starting at 4:30 p.m.

