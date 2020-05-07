Staff Spotify: What we’re listening to

Get to know the incoming Newswire staff with their current favorite album
This album tells the story of traveling and experiencing new things after tragedy. It encourages me to look forward to making new adventures after this pandemic stops controlling our lives. It’s a reminder that I will be able to overcome this, and that our lives keep going even after difficult times. “Graceland” calms me down when things are hard, and inspires me to travel forward and not look back.
-Mo Juenger, World News Editor
This album is like ear candy, but still has the grit and personality to keep you engaged. The tracks are so well produced and Sarah Barthel’s performances are stunning. Lyrically, the albums deals with themes of isolation, so it fits the quarantine vibe.
-Joseph Cotton, Campus News Editor
I’ve been listening to “Igor” by Tyler, the Creator a lot lately. I recently purchased a turntable and with it an “Igor” vinyl. The vinyl (and it’s two bonus tracks) help remind me of what an interesting project it is… “Flower Boy” is still better though.
-Charlie Gstalder, Opinions & Editorials Editor
An album I’ve been listening to a lot lately is “Moondance” by Van Morrison. With the weather getting warmer, I’ve been spending a lot of time outside, and the low-key music on the album is easy listening that’s a perfect vibe while relaxing on a sunny day.
-Joe Clark, Sports Editor
Categories: Arts & Entertainment
