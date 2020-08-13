Summer in review: The back-to-school edition

COVID cases, climate-conscious cows, Borat pranks, bitcoin scams, emu bites and DeWine tests
- Black Lives Matter protesters around the U.S. entered their sixth consecutive day of protests (June 1).
- Quaker Oats changed the name and image of “Aunt Jemima” pancake products after controversy about the brand’s racial background (June 16).
- The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide surpassed seven million (June 8).
- An annular solar eclipse occurs (June 21).
- COVID cases in the U.S. passed 2.5 million, a quarter of global cases (June 28).
- Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced that international students whose classes are fully online will be forced to leave the country and have their visas rescinded. The rule was reversed after several Ivy League universities sued the Trump administration later in the month (July 6).
- Personal attorney to President Trump Rudy Guiliani called the NYPD after being pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, star of “Borat” (July 8).
- Twitter accounts of various public figures were hacked by Florida teens in a bitcoin scam (July 15).
- Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was bitten by an emu while self-isolating after contracting COVID-19 (July 16).
- NASA’s Mars 2020 rover launched successfully. The rover will assess the habitability of the planet when it reaches its surface in 2021 (July 30).
- Aspiring lawyers in Texas were permitted to bring menstrual products to the bar exam after hundreds of students signed a letter to the National Conference of Bar Examiners (Aug. 3).
- Two explosions occurred in Beirut, Lebanon and left an estimated 200 people dead, 6,000 injured and 300,000 homeless (Aug. 4).
- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 before a meeting with President Trump. He then tests negative twice, proving his first result was inaccurate (Aug. 6).
