Police Notes 9/3

Aug. 29, 3:20 a.m. — XUPD was dispatched to Kuhlman Hall dorm for a report of water leaking into a room from the ceiling.
Aug. 30, 12:50 a.m. — XUPD busted a party on Wayland Avenue with an estimated 40-50 people gathering. The hosts of the gathering, who broke Xavier University’s COVID-19 guidelines, were referred to the Code of Conduct.
Aug. 30, 12:25 a.m. — XUPD responded to a possible gas leak at the 1019 Dana Avenue student apartments. Cincinnati Fire and Duke Energy were called to further investigate the report.
XUPD responded to five medical emergencies in total throughout the week.
XUPD has partnered with the city of Cincinnati and Shotspotter, an app which utilizes high-power microphones across the city to triangulate and locate the sound of gunfire. A Shotspotter tower was placed at the corner of Cleneay Avenue and Montgomery Road.
XUPD
Non-Emergency
Phone Number
(513) 745-2000
XUPD
Emergency
Phone Number
(513) 745-1000
Categories: U.S. & World News
You must log in to post a comment.