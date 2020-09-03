Trump, Pence speak at hybrid RNC

Anti-abortion, protecting families and COVID-19 focused on by key speakers

written by: Alex Budzynski, managing editor

Photo courtesy of flickr.com

Speakers at the RNC included prominent conservative figures, members of the Trump family and members of the Trump administration. COVID-19, protests over racism and law enforcement were common topics throughout.

The Republic National Convention (RNC) wrapped up one week ago after four days of testimonies to President Trump’s leadership. To adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, the RNC adopted a hybrid format, with a majority of speeches recorded at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington D.C.

Day 1

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were formally nominated as the 2020 Republican nominations in a roll call by delegates from all 50 states.

Charlie Kirk, president of conservative activist group Turning Point USA, kicked off the evening with remarks regarding Trump as the bodyguard of the West. “Trump was elected to protect our families from the vengeful mob that seeks to destroy our way of life, our neighborhoods, schools, churches and values,” Kirk said.

Former NFL player Herschel Walker praised President Trump as a father, friend and ally to the Black community. “Growing up in the Deep South, I’ve seen racism up close… And it isn’t Donald Trump,” he said.

Andrew Pollack, father of Parkland mass shooting victim Meadow Pollack, commended Trump’s leadership. “I truly believe the safety of your kids depends on whether this man is reelected,” Pollack said.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey are facing felony charges for pointing guns at protestors outside of their St. Louis home. The couple spoke about their experience and acclaimed the president for creating a safer country.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley spoke to the resilience and resolve of Trump’s foreign policies. “With his leadership, we did what Barack Obama and Joe Biden refused to do. We stood up for America, and we stood against our enemies,” she said.

Day 2

Eric Trump condemned Biden, saying the Democratic nominee is “a career politician… (who) does not know the slightest thing about the American worker or the American business.”

First lady Melania Trump rounded out the evening on Tuesday with a heartfelt speech offering sympathy to all those impacted by COVID-19. From the White House Rose Garden, she proceeded to explain that she would not attack the other side, as it leads to division.

Day 3

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway claimed that Trump is a champion for women who empowered her professionally.

Sister Dede Byrne, a nun of the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, lauded the president’s work in support of the Pro-Life movement. “Trump will stand up against Biden-Harris, who are the most anti-life presidential ticket ever,” she said.

Vice President Mike Pence ended the third day of the convention by accepting the vice-presidential nomination. He highlighted Trump’s response to COVID-19, his national security policies, economic resilience and his backing of law enforcement. “The choice is clear: To bring America all the way back, we need four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House,” he said.

Day 4

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) asserted that the District of Columbia should not become a state because democrats’ votes there would make the Senate more Democratic.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson insisted that Americans band together out of love and sympathy for our fellow citizens, citing Trump’s inherent pride in Americans. “History reminds us that necessary change comes through hope and love, not… violence,” Carson said.

Alice Johnson, a citizen commuted by Trump, thanked Trump and acclaimed his criminal justice reform efforts that resulted in the expunging of her record.

Senior adviser at the White House Ivanka Trump applauded her father’s tenacity to change the status quo in the political atmosphere. “Washington has not changed Donald Trump. Donald Trump changed Washington,” she said.

Trump accepted the GOP’s nomination for president. In his speech, he portrayed the stark differences between Biden’s America and his own. “This election will decide whether we will defend the American way of life, or whether we allow a radical movement to completely dismantle and destroy it,” he said.

