Photo Op: Muskie’s book recs

by MOLLY HULLIGAN, head copy editor

Garland Jackson

Junior business analytics major



You Are a Badass By Jen Sincero.

“I enjoyed reading this book because it helped me and can help you put into perspective different aspects of life. Also, (there are) some ways on how to go about different situations while loving yourself!”

Colleen Spolar

Senior biology major



Know My Name By Chanel Miller.

“I think people should read this book because it is an important reminder that we are not alone in our struggles and to never give up or stop fighting. Also, this book reminded me of my value and worth and to never let someone take that away from me.”



Dr. Marcus Mescher

Theology professor



The Ethics of Encounter By Dr. Marcus Mescher.

“The Ethics of Encounter encourages readers to practice encounters that burst bubbles of racial segregation, political polarization and echo chambers online. I’ve heard from many readers who say ‘we need this book now more than ever,’ which makes all the hours spent researching and writing it worth it.”

Dr. Stephen Yandell

English professor



The Library of Babel from Jorge Luis’ collection The Garden Of Forking Paths.

“Like most English professors, I have about ten books circling my No. 1 spot at any time (based on detailed criteria that would bore anyone else).

For practical purposes, though, I love rereading The Library of Babel from twentieth-century South American writer Jorge Luis Borges. Like many of his works, this short story… offers haunting ways to think about humanity, our pursuit of truth and the role of language.”

Austin Parkes

Sophomore pre-med biology major



The Grapes of Wrath By John Steinbeck.

“The Grapes of Wrath is one of Steinbeck’s best works — it’s a classic piece filled with rich language, historical accuracy and social critique.”

