Zoom classes could be worse

Bryce Olds is a junior

communications major.

He is a Staff Writer for

the Newswire from Ilion, N.Y.

Is using Zoom for classes as bad as we think? After a few weeks of mindlessly sitting in Zoom classes, this question has crossed my mind.

I think the easy answer to this is no. Like me, you probably dislike most of your Zoom classes and want things to be back to normal, but that doesn’t mean it’s all bad for you.

I’m sure that you have a very strong opinion on this as well. Most of you probably think that Zoom classes suck, and you won’t retain anything from them.

For some people that is true, you probably won’t retain much of what is being taught to you, but you are still going to gain at least one valuable skill no matter what your feelings on Zoom classes are.

Even if you hate Zoom classes with every fiber of your being, you are going to, even potentially already have, learn how to use an online communication tool. A lot of things are heavily digital in today’s world anyway, so having a solid alternative when you can’t communicate face-to-face is way more crucial than you might realize right now.

Knowing how to easily communicate with someone when you can’t meet face-to-face is such an underrated ability to have. I rarely meet people who can do it well and I think using Zoom consistently is going to help people with that skill more than they think it will.

And let’s be honest, you’ll definitely never have the opportunity to get away with watching whole TV shows or do household chores in the middle of your class again. I’m not saying I do that, I’m just saying for those of you that do, you shouldn’t take it for granted.

One thing Zoom has over a normal classroom setting, at least for me, is I don’t have to worry about getting ready for class in the morning and I don’t have to worry about it at all on days I’m strictly online.

Also, I can get pretty shy around people I don’t know, so — no offense when I say this — going to class with no people around is so nice sometimes. That one point might only be a positive for me, but I have a feeling at least one other person gets what I’m saying.

I get that ZoomU isn’t what you signed up for, and you might feel that you’re not getting the “real college experience.” However when you hear about that “real college experience” and all the fun someone had while they were at a school, how often were that person’s classes involved in those stories?

My point is: you don’t typically make those fun memories you’re going to talk about forever in the classroom.

While you are potentially missing out on making a friend from class, I believe there are good alternatives on campus to make up for that. I would encourage you to take a look at that CampusGroups app from time to time; it seems like there’s always something happening on campus.

I know you’re frustrated and want things back to normal. I don’t know when that will be, but I do know eventually we will get there.

For now, hop in those Zoom classes, at least pretend to pay attention and let’s hope you don’t have to repeat any classes in person later.

