President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday night, possibly catching the virus from Hope Hicks, a close advisor to the president. Alternatively, Trump could have contracted the virus at a large gathering held at the White House.

After experiencing mild symptoms, Hicks tested positive on Thursday, sending the Trumps into quarantine to await their own test results. Hicks was seen not wearing a face mask multiple times last week, and was reportedly not wearing one while aboard the presidential helicopter.

The Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony, held outdoors, was attended by many and did not require masks or accommodate social distancing between guests. The gathering was held to celebrate Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination ceremony to the Supreme Court.

At least eight people who attended the event have since tested positive for COVID-19, including former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Senator Thom Tillis (R — N.C.) of North Carolina and former presidential advisor Kelly Anne Conway.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!,” Trump tweeted early Friday morning.

Trump was transferred to Walter Reed Hospital to spend the next few days in recovery. While there, he has spent his time in a presidential suite being treated at the Army medical center, which is located in Bethesda, Md.

In an update given Sunday morning, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley briefed the public on Trump’s status at Walter Reed Hospital. Trump reportedly had a high fever on Friday and experienced two drops in his oxygen levels over the two previous days. The president was also administered supplemental oxygen at the White House on Friday.

Conley said Trump has been given Remdesivir and Dexamethasone, an antiviral drug and a steroid both used to treat severe cases of COVID-19.

In response to the president’s positive test result, the Trump campaign suspended its events. With less than a month until the election, the campaign has deployed other Trump family members to the campaign trail. Vice President Mike Pence has continued work the campaign after testing negative for COVID-19 multiple times

The next large event for the campaign is Wednesday evening’s vice presidential debate between Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D — Calif.).

