Civil Rights Commission Public Forum Oct. 21 Recap

COURTESY OF HEATHER GAST
At the innaugural Civil Rights Commission, administrators discussed student concerns, as well as efforts that have been made, in five areas: financial, academic, representation, student life and support, and communication and collaboration.
Administrators noted that the Center for Diversity and Inclusion (CDI) has worked with the Cincinnati Recreation Commission to make the Smooth Transitions mentor positions paid. Applications for next year’s smooth Transitions mentor cohort are due on and are available at the link below.
While administrators cannot require that professors cancel their classes on election day due to federal credit hour regulations as well as the professor’s academic freedom, professors have been encouraged to institute asynchronous learning for next Tuesday.
Leading up to and after the election, Student Affairs, as well as other departments across campus, will be holding support spaces for students to process and decompress during this time.
It is not yet determined how the commission will operate, but all students are encouraged to self-nominate on EngageXU at the link below.
Staff in attendance:
Center for Diversity and Inclusion: Dr. Kyra Shahid, Ihsan Walker
Center for Faith and Justice: Rev. Nelson Pierce Jr.
Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion: Dr. Janice Walker
Student Affairs: Dr. Dave Johnson, Jean Griffin
Categories: Campus News
