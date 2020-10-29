October 26 Student Government Association Meeting Recap

Courtesy of chloe salveson
Dave Johnson, chief student affairs officer, encouraged students to apply to the Civil Rights Commission in order to address financial, academic, representative and communication concerns that affect minority students at Xavier.
Johnson noted Hamilton County has recently been shifted to the highest level (Purple) on Ohio’s coronavirus advisory map. However, the campus trend seems to be steady.
Games Club, Inclusion Club, Black Care Club, and Students Against Slavery have all achieved full club status. Voting on Active Minds has been tabled.
Categories: Campus News
