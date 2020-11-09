Campus News

Photo-op: the home stretch

By on ( Leave a comment )

WRITTEN BY: Mo Juenger, World News Editor

Newswire asked students to explain how they are feeling as we head into the final two weeks of this atypical semester. Here is what they said.

Eve Vavilis
Junior biology major

“I’m excited to finally have a break from classes. Everything has been really busy in the last few weeks and the burnout is real.”

Abigail Murray
Sophomore Philosophy, Politics and the Public major

“I feel kind of nervous, but I’m trying to make the best of it and keep my grades up.” 

Max Hull
Junior English and communication studies double major

“I feel kind of nervous, but I’m trying to make the best of it and keep my grades up.” 

Mathew Dixon
Junior Philosophy, Politics and the Public major

“I’m kinda nervous for some classes, but feeling good with others. Hybrid learning hasn’t worked very well for Italian and other language classes.”   

Categories: Campus News

Tagged as: