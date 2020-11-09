Photo-op: the home stretch

WRITTEN BY: Mo Juenger, World News Editor
Newswire asked students to explain how they are feeling as we head into the final two weeks of this atypical semester. Here is what they said.
“I’m excited to finally have a break from classes. Everything has been really busy in the last few weeks and the burnout is real.”
“I feel kind of nervous, but I’m trying to make the best of it and keep my grades up.”
“I’m kinda nervous for some classes, but feeling good with others. Hybrid learning hasn’t worked very well for Italian and other language classes.”
