November 16, 2020 Student Government Association Meeting Recap

COURTESY OF CHLOE SALVESON
- Various faculty members, including Dr. Melissa Baumann, Dr. Carla Gerberry and Professor Rachel Chrastil, spoke with SGA today regarding students’ concerns of class format and Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory class options for the fall, spring and summer semesters that they didn’t have time to modify the class options for. President Wehby responded to this with a passionate address explaining how it was hard for him to represent the student body without emphasizing its exhaustion and struggle.
- Eight Senate vacancies for the 2021 term were filled.
- A frisbee golf course will possibly be funded by SGA soon.
Categories: Campus News
You must log in to post a comment.