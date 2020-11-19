Campus News

November 16, 2020 Student Government Association Meeting Recap

  • Various faculty members, including Dr. Melissa Baumann, Dr. Carla Gerberry and Professor Rachel Chrastil, spoke with SGA today regarding students’ concerns of class format and Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory class options for the fall, spring and summer semesters that they didn’t have time to modify the class options for. President Wehby responded to this with a passionate address explaining how it was hard for him to represent the student body without emphasizing its exhaustion and struggle.
  • Eight Senate vacancies for the 2021 term were filled.
  • A frisbee golf course will possibly be funded by SGA soon. 

