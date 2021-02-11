November 16, 2020 Student Government Association Meeting Recap

BY CHLOE SALVESON
Surveillance COVID-19 testing began last week. Thirty to 40 students are being randomly chosen each week to be tested in the Health United Building.
SGA is hosting an event featuring with Black history trivia and catering from local Black owned businesses next Wednesday 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Gallagher Student Center’s lower level.
President Mickey Townsend and Chief Justice Andrew Geraghty are currently creating a committee with the intention of amending the SGA Constitution.
Categories: Campus News
You must log in to post a comment.