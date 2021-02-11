Students speak on their snow day shenanigans

by emily croft, staff writer
Even though Xavier students had no classes on Tuesday, the school also called the day off for employees due to inclement
weather. With inches of snow and no class, we asked students how they spent their day off.
“I pierced my ears with a kit from Amazon and no prior experience.”
“I went sledding and built a snowman with my friends.”
“I studied economics and spent the rest of my day inside.”
“I caught up on the Bachelor.”
“I went to the Clock Tower Lounge to study O-Chem with my friends. We enjoyed the scenery and watched people throw
snowballs at each other.”
