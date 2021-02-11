Campus News

Students speak on their snow day shenanigans

By on ( Leave a comment )
by emily croft, staff writer

Even though Xavier students had no classes on Tuesday, the school also called the day off for employees due to inclement
weather. With inches of snow and no class, we asked students how they spent their day off.

“I pierced my ears with a kit from Amazon and no prior experience.”

Lesley Webster
First-year theater education
major

“I went sledding and built a snowman with my friends.”

Tyler Clifton
First-year Philosophy, Politics and the Public major

“I studied economics and spent the rest of my day inside.”

Andrew Geraghty
Junior Philosophy, Politics
and the Public major

“I caught up onthe Bachelor.”

Cedar Earlywine
First-year Philosophy, Politics and the Public major

“I went to the Clock Tower Lounge to study O-Chem with my friends. We enjoyed the scenery and watched people throw
snowballs at each other.”

Devon Baird
Junior biology major

Categories: Campus News

Tagged as: