Admissions explores new opportunities for prospective students

By: Joseph Cotton, Campus news Editor

Throughout the spring semester, Xavier’s Office of Admissions is hosting weekly Explore XU events on Saturdays and Sundays that offer prospective students the opportunity to visit campus and experience what it is like to be a Musketeer while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Traditionally, the Office of Admissions offers events like X Day, XUPreview Days and Muskies on the Road. Such events were not feasible this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, so the admissions team brainstormed new recruitment methods.

“Because of COVID-19 we had to get creative with our campus visitors,” Director of Territory Management Lindsey Stellar said. “(Explore XU) is a socially distanced way to give prospective students the opportunity to come to campus and meet current students.”

Explore XU days also rotate through four disciplines that emulate the four colleges at Xavier: general, business, arts & sciences as well as professional sciences and nursing. This is in part to achieve more effective social distancing.

Admissions has also implemented other procedures to ensure safety at Explore XU.

“Instead of a family being assigned one tour guide, they go to different stations across campus in order to keep them — as well as our faculty and student workers — socially distanced,” Stellar said. “We are also spreading out check-in time in order to keep people safe.

During the Explore XU, prospective students have the opportunity to visit Alter Hall, Gallagher Student Center, Smith Hall and several of the residence halls.

Generally, prospective students seem to be positively responding to the events. Testimonials on the admissions website note the social distancing measures that helped visiting students and their families feel safe while touring campus.

Future social work major Elizabeth Anderson described an overall positive experience during ExploreXU.

“What really drew me to Xavier in particular is the class size,” Anderson said. “Also, I really like the people here. Everyone has been super nice.”

Prospective nursing student Molly Bates explained that the service-oriented nature of the university and the strength of the nursing program put Xavier on her radar.

“I’ve got to go to the HUB, Smith Hall and the dining area,” Bates said. “The HUB was my favorite. I really enjoyed seeing the nursing simulation lab and the recreational center was really cool.”

The weekly ExploreXU will be hosted every Saturday and Sunday until the end of the semester, the last being May 1.

