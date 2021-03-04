Xavier men’s soccer goes 1-1 over the weekend

BY JAKE GEIGER, staff writer

Photo courtesy of GoXavier.com

Karsen Henderlong scored two goals against Chicago State to increase his goal total on the season to six. The Musketeers dropped a matcha against St. Louis before commanding 10-0 win against Chicago state/

Xavier men’s soccer had its ups and downs this past weekend as they fell to St. Louis but bounced back against Chicago State. Both games were held at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind.

The Musketeers struggled in their first game on Friday as they lost 3-1 to the St. Louis Billikens.

St. Louis junior defenseman Chandler Vaugh struck early as he hit a ball from the left corner of the box in the 14th minute of play to make it 1-0 St. Louis.

The Billikens would score ten minutes later as midfielder Mason Leeth made it 2-0 off a header.

The Musketeers made a quick statement to start the second half, though, as redshirt sophomore forward Felix Boe-Tangen capitalized off a set piece from freshman midfielder Jerome Jolly.

Jolly now has four assists on the season to lead the way for Xavier. This header was Boe-Tangen’s first goal of the young season and fifth for his entire career.

His goal just outside the net cut the deficit to one.

Though, in the 82nd minute, St. Louis would put the nail in the coffin as Simon Beecher connected on a long ball to make it a 3-1 victory for the Billikens.

St. Louis would score on half of their shots on goal as Xavier only had three shots on net the entire game.

Redshirt senior goalie Matt Rosenberg did make three saves, but it was not enough ,as he fell with a 2-2 record while in net this season.

This win would make St. Louis 4-1 on the season while Xavier fell to 2-2.

Xavier had to bounce back quickly as they faced the Chicago State Cougars on Sunday.

The Musketeers scored seven goals in just the first half to take a commanding 7-0 lead into the break.

Xavier’s goal scorers in the first half were Boe-Tangen, Jolly, redshirt freshman Cameron Phillips, freshman Sondre Taklo, freshman Parker Crowell and two goals from sophomore Karsen Henderlong in the 42nd and 43rd minute.

Henderlong’s two goals added to his impressive sophomore campaign, giving him six total in the early part of the season.

The Musketeers would then score two goals in the 53rd and 54th minute to make it 9-0.

Xavier redshirt senior Bryce Curran and Crowell then scored one goal apiece in the 53rd and 54th minutes. Ten minutes later, Taklo scored a second time.

All of these goals left the Musketeers with a dominant 10-0 win.

Redshirt junior goalie Eddie Walsh made his first start in goal for Xavier and came out victorious. The win put Xavier back above .500 at 3-2.

Xavier has one match this upcoming week as they open up their Big East schedule against the Creighton Blue Jays on Saturday at noon.

