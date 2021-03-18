Campus News

What are you favorite springtime activities?

By
by grace carlo, staff writer

As the weather starts to warm up, XU students share their favorite spring activities on campus.

Leo Zheng
First-year criminal justice
major

“When the weather gets warmer, I like to study by Bellarmine Chapel.”

Cecil Lucy
First-year biomedical sciences major

“I like playing football in the yard with friends.”

Hannah Hodgson
Junior Digital Innovation in
Film and Television major

“I really enjoy playing intramural sand volleyball with
my friends.”

Emily VonHandorf
Junior sports management
major

“I just love vibing on the
yard. If it’s with my friends
or just me and my hammock. (I love) soaking up
the sun.”

Cole Bennett
Senior communications
studies major

My favorite spring time activity on campus is fencing.

