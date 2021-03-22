XU swimming concludes regular season, prepares for Big East championship

By: Robbie Dzierzanowski, Staff Writer

Xavier men’s and women’s swimming wrapped up a weekend tri-meet with Indiana State and Missouri State at the Vigo County Aquatic Center, grabbing 11 event wins over the two-day meet. The wins were notably capped with a pair of school records from sophomore Andrew Martin.

To open the meet on the women’s side, the 200-yard medley relay — composed of freshman Kali Fischer, sophomore Brooke Atkins and seniors Alison Herman and Taylor Hogan — dropped an early lead and eventually finished in third place with a time of 1:46.44. Just after the 200-yard medley relay finished up, Hogan won the women’s 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:06.79, knocking off the second place finisher by under a second.

Following the pattern as the top women’s distance swimmer for Xavier, freshman Erin Ritz posted top times in the distance events. Ritz landed a 10:34.45 in the 1000-yard freestyle, finishing sixth, and e finished fifth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:09.77.

Despite the women’s team’s decent performance, they eventually fell to both Missouri State and Indiana State by scores of 176-57 and 175-62, respectively. These scores reflect both swimming and diving events.

Photo courtesy of goxavier.com

On the men’s side, the meet opened with a bang. The 200-yard medley relay — composed of sophomore Davis Klein, junior Roark Lundal and seniors and Christian Thomas and Alex Sironen — posted the top time, winning the meet with a time of 1:31.59 and ousting the second place relay by .09 of a second.

Following the relay win, sophomore distance swimmer and former Big East champion Andrew Martin took down his own school records in the 500 and 1000-yard freestyle swims. He posted a 4:27.80 in the 500 and a 9:14.82 in the 1000, breaking the records that he posted in late February.

In the weekend’s 50-yard freestyle event, junior Roark Lundal won with a time of 21.23. In the other short distance 100-yard freestyle, Thomas took the top spot with a time of 45.12. Later in the meet, sophomore Brett Wilson led the Musketeers to a third place finish in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1:53.40 with freshman Jack Parker following just behind Wilson, finishing in fourth.

To close out the meet, the men’s team picked up a first place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay made up of sophomores Martin, Ethan Wing, seniors Jared Ritz and Thomas with a time of 3:00.91.

Despite the great showing from Xavier, the Musketeers were outscored by Missouri State by a mere 20 points, losing by a final score of 126-106.

Xavier will be back in action at the Big East Championships, competing from April 7-10 in Geneva, Ohio.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

