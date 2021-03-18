Tiger Woods is recovering from home

by matt moore, guest writer

Photo courtesy of Creative Commons

Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday that he was released from the hospital and is recovering from home

following his car accident on Feb. 23. He also reached a deal with 2k Sports to appear in their video game.

Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion, was injured in a serious, one-car crash on Feb. 23, 2021 in a suburb of Los Angeles. Woods suffered serious leg and ankle injuries and damaged his upper and lower tibia and fibula. These injuries required immediate surgery after which Woods was transferred from Harbor-UCLA Hospital to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, Woods issued an update that he was out of the hospital and recovering at home. It was also announced on Tuesday that Woods had signed a deal with 2k Sports to be the face of their golf video game.

Tiger Woods, 43, is widely considered to be one of the greatest golfers, winning a total of 82 championships, including 15 major championships. His 82 PGA Tour wins is tied for the most all-time with Sam Snead. There was an outpouring of support for Woods after his car crash, as many celebrities and pro athletes showed their support and concern. Woods is famous for wearing a red shirt and black pants on Sunday during PGA Tour tournaments, and players wore the outfit in support of Tiger’s recovery on Feb. 28, the final day of the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship in Bradenton, Florida.

This shows the impact that Tiger Woods has had on the game of golf.

Woods came to the PGA Tour in 1996 and was an instant hit with the fans. He became Rookie Masters. It took less than a full year for Woods to reach the No. 1 world ranking in golf. Golfer of the Year in 1997, winning three tournaments that year, including his first major, the Throughout the first decade of the 21st century, Woods was the most dominant golfer on the tour, as he won 13 of his 15 majors before 2010. Woods’ impact on golf is unmatched as he made the sport popular in the late 1990s by playing at a high level as a young player. Woods’ contributions to golf are unrivaled, and it’s likely golf will never see another player like Tiger Woods. It is a possibility that he will not play on the PGA Tour again, and if that is the case, all athletes owe it to Tiger. Not just for his impact on golf, but for his impact on sports everywhere.

