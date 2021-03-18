Men’s golf opens season at Pinehurst

BY JAKE GEIGER, staff writer

Photo courtesy of goxavier.com

Xavier men’s golf opened the season this past weekend at the Pinehurst Intercollegiate. The tournament lasted from Friday to Sunday at the Pinehurst No. 8 course. The Musketeers struggled in Pinehurst as they placed last in the team competition.

Michael Prebles and Jack Korotcoff led Xavier on day one with scores of 75 (+4). Upperclassmen Ben Pirro and Nick Frey were right behind by shooting a 77 (+6) and 79 (+8). Senior Martin Jaramillo rounded out the Musketeers five by carding an 81 (+10). The Musketeers were in 11th place out of 12 after shooting 306 on day one. Senior Imaad Qureshi and sophomore Brian Jennings competed for the Musketeers individually and both respectfully shot 80 on the first day of action. The Belmont Bruins led the pack on day one by shooting a team total of 296 followed by Longwood University and George Washington University at 298.

Day two began Saturday morning and freshman Jack Korotcoff led the way with an excellent round of 72 (+1). Pirro followed right behind with a 73 (+2), and Frey shot a 75 (+4) to place third overall. Prebles and Jaramillo shot one stroke worse than Friday with a 75 (+5) and 82 (+11) respectfully. Quershi had a fantastic Saturday as he shot a 73 (+2) to reach 40th place overall in the individual standings for the tournament. Jennings shot ones stroke better by carding a 79 (+8). The University of Dayton jumped up to first place by shooting a score of 289 and 589 overall (+21). Longwood came in second place with a score of 294 and 592 total (+24), and Elon finished in third place with a day two score of 289 and an overall score of 594.

On Sunday afternoon, the Musketeers could not finish strong as they shot 317 total on day three. Pirro and Frey both totaled a 78 (+7), while Jaramillo shot a weekend best 79 (+8). Prebles carded an 82 (+11) and Korotcoff finished with an 85 (+15). Jennings finished the weekend with an 80 (+9), and Quershi rounded his weekend with an 83 (+12). The Musketeers finished last place in the team competition with a total score of 919 (+67). Pirro led the way with a weekend score of +15, and Frey came in second place at +19. The Dayton Flyers won the Pinehurst Intercollegiate by shooting a total score of 885 (+33). Abilene Chrisitan fell two strokes short while Wofford came in third and three strokes behind. Butler’s Logan Sabins came in first place in the individual competition by shooting +1 over 54 holes for the weekend.

The Musketeers resume action this upcoming weekend as they will compete in the Furman Intercollegiate in Greenville, South Carolina.

